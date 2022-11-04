BSE : Corrigendum on the circulars issued by the Exchange vide no. 20221028-15 & 20221028-16 earlier dated October 28, 2022

Notice No. 20221104-37 Notice Date 04 Nov 2022 Category Circulars Listed Companies Segment General Subject Corrigendum on the circulars issued by the Exchange vide no. 20221028-15 & 20221028-16 earlier dated October 28, 2022 Content

The Company Secretary & Compliance Officer

<_o3a_p> All Listed Companies<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

This is with reference to the Exchange on the circulars issued by the Exchange vide no. 20221028-15 and 20221028-16 dated October 28, 2022, on Standard Operating Process under SEBI (PIT) Regulations, 2015 for ensuring compliance with Structured Digital Database (SDD).<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Kindly note if company is not complied with the requirements of Reg 3(5) and 3(6) of SEBI (PIT) Regulations, 2015 which required SDD to be maintained by the company, then Exchange shall initiate following action:<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Under the "Get Quote" page of the Exchange Website of the Listed Entity, wherever listed, would display that the company is non-compliant with SDD, from the next trading day till the Exchanges have satisfactorily verified that the company has completely complied.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

All Listed companies are requested to take note and comply accordingly.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Shyam Bhagirath Yash Gala<_o3a_p>

Manager-Listing Compliance Assistant Manager-Listing Compliance<_o3a_p>