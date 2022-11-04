Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. NSE India Stock Exchange
  5. BSE Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BSE   INE118H01025

BSE LIMITED

(BSE)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  07:25 2022-11-04 am EDT
602.45 INR   +1.62%
09:02aBse : Listing of new Commercial Paper of Mangalore Refinery & Petrochemicals Ltd
PU
09:02aBse : Corrigendum on the circulars issued by the Exchange vide no. 20221028-15 & 20221028-16 earlier dated October 28, 2022
PU
09:02aBse : Settlement Schedule Offer to Buy – Acquisition Window (Takeover) for SHREE VIJAY INDUSTRIES LTD.
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

BSE : Corrigendum on the circulars issued by the Exchange vide no. 20221028-15 & 20221028-16 earlier dated October 28, 2022

11/04/2022 | 09:02am EDT
NOTICES
Notice No. 20221104-37 Notice Date 04 Nov 2022
Category Circulars Listed Companies Segment General
Subject Corrigendum on the circulars issued by the Exchange vide no. 20221028-15 & 20221028-16 earlier dated October 28, 2022
Content

The Company Secretary & Compliance Officer

<_o3a_p> All Listed Companies<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

This is with reference to the Exchange on the circulars issued by the Exchange vide no. 20221028-15 and 20221028-16 dated October 28, 2022, on Standard Operating Process under SEBI (PIT) Regulations, 2015 for ensuring compliance with Structured Digital Database (SDD).<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Kindly note if company is not complied with the requirements of Reg 3(5) and 3(6) of SEBI (PIT) Regulations, 2015 which required SDD to be maintained by the company, then Exchange shall initiate following action:<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Under the "Get Quote" page of the Exchange Website of the Listed Entity, wherever listed, would display that the company is non-compliant with SDD, from the next trading day till the Exchanges have satisfactorily verified that the company has completely complied.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

All Listed companies are requested to take note and comply accordingly.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Shyam Bhagirath Yash Gala<_o3a_p>

Manager-Listing Compliance Assistant Manager-Listing Compliance<_o3a_p>

Disclaimer

BSE Ltd. published this content on 04 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 November 2022 13:01:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
