BSE : Demat Auction - 109/609

Notice No. 20220908-4 Notice Date 08 Sep 2022 Category Settlement/RMS Segment General Subject Demat Auction - 109/609

BSE Limited invites offers from the trading members of the Exchange for purchase of the following securities in Auction in respect of Rolling Settlement No. DR-109/609/2022-23.

The offers will be accepted on BOLT, by the Exchange on Thursday, September 08, 2022 as detailed below:

Session Timings Auction offer entry 02.00 p.m. to 02.45 p.m. Auction Matching 02.45 p.m. to 03.00 p.m. Delivery Statement and report

of accepted auction offers 03.00 p.m. to 03.30 p.m. Money Statement & final reports 03.55 p.m. to 05.30 p.m.

The Pay-in of the Auction will be held on Friday, September 09, 2022 at 08.30 a.m.

With reference to Notice No.20190614-19 dated June 06, 2019, Members and Custodians are requested to note that, Auction funds and securities pay-in timings in will be revised to 08:30 a.m. (instead of 09:30 a.m.) w.e.f. Friday, June 21, 2019, accordingly all depository pay-in instruction for auction pay-in should be completed in stipulated timings.

Trading members may note that, after implementation of Uniform Membership structure in Equity Cash Segment, settlement will be done through Clearing Member of a Trading Member. The restriction on trading members on offering securities in auction in the settlement in which they have short delivered such securities is now removed.

Trading members should take utmost care while punching ISIN securities code and rate. In case of punching errors, no corrections will be permitted. The Exchange reserves the right to accept or reject any offer without assigning any reason thereof.

Trading members may further note that sometimes the transactions in the scrips which are entered into Cum-Right /Cum-Bonus/cum-split basis are auctioned at a subsequent date when the scrip becomes Ex-Right /Ex -Bonus/Ex-Split. Trading members are therefore, requested to refer the cutoff rate (which is the close out rate) appearing in the "Auction offer Entry Screen" and accordingly give their auction offers, which will take care of Cum-Rights/Cum-Bonus/Cum-Split rates. Trading members must also refer notices issued by Corporate Relationship Department from time to time informing about the scrips becoming Ex-Rights/Ex-Bonus/Ex-Split. Any subsequent request from the trading members to cancel the auction offer on account of Ex-Right/Ex-Bonus/Ex-Split rates offered for Cum-Right/Cum-Bonus/Cum-Split transactions will not be entertained.

For Indian Clearing Corporation Ltd.

Ajay Darji

Deputy General Manager

Date: September 08, 2022