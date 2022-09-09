Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. NSE India Stock Exchange
  5. BSE Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BSE   INE118H01025

BSE LIMITED

(BSE)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  03:27 2022-09-09 am EDT
689.55 INR   -0.61%
03:20aBSE : Demat Auction - 110/610
PU
09/08BSE : Part Redemption & Payment of Interest on Debentures of Piramal Capital & Housing Finance Limited
PU
09/08BSE : Part Redemption & Payment of Interest on Debentures of Hindustan Zinc Ltd
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

BSE : Demat Auction - 110/610

09/09/2022 | 03:20am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
NOTICES
Notice No. 20220909-1 Notice Date 09 Sep 2022
Category Settlement/RMS Segment General
Subject Demat Auction - 110/610
Attachments off110.txt ;
Content
AR110/610 <_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

DEMAT AUCTION<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

BSE Limited invites offers from the trading members of the Exchange for purchase of the following securities in Auction in respect of Rolling Settlement No. DR-110/610/2022-23.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

The offers will be accepted on BOLT, by the Exchange on Friday, September 09, 2022 as detailed below:<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Session<_o3a_p>

Timings<_o3a_p>

Auction offer entry<_o3a_p>

02.00 p.m. to 02.45 p.m.<_o3a_p>

Auction Matching<_o3a_p>

02.45 p.m. to 03.00 p.m.<_o3a_p>

Delivery Statement and report
of accepted auction offers<_o3a_p>

03.00 p.m. to 03.30 p.m.<_o3a_p>

Money Statement & final reports<_o3a_p>

03.55 p.m. to 05.30 p.m.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

The Pay-in of the Auction will be held on Monday, September 12, 2022 at 08.30 a.m.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

With reference to Notice No.20190614-19 dated June 06, 2019, Members and Custodians are requested to note that, Auction funds and securities pay-in timings in will be revised to 08:30 a.m. (instead of 09:30 a.m.) w.e.f. Friday, June 21, 2019, accordingly all depository pay-in instruction for auction pay-in should be completed in stipulated timings.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Trading members may note that, after implementation of Uniform Membership structure in Equity Cash Segment, settlement will be done through Clearing Member of a Trading Member. The restriction on trading members on offering securities in auction in the settlement in which they have short delivered such securities is now removed.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Trading members should take utmost care while punching ISIN securities code and rate. In case of punching errors, no corrections will be permitted. The Exchange reserves the right to accept or reject any offer without assigning any reason thereof.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Trading members may further note that sometimes the transactions in the scrips which are entered into Cum-Right /Cum-Bonus/cum-split basis are auctioned at a subsequent date when the scrip becomes Ex-Right /Ex -Bonus/Ex-Split. Trading members are therefore, requested to refer the cutoff rate (which is the close out rate) appearing in the "Auction offer Entry Screen" and accordingly give their auction offers, which will take care of Cum-Rights/Cum-Bonus/Cum-Split rates. Trading members must also refer notices issued by Corporate Relationship Department from time to time informing about the scrips becoming Ex-Rights/Ex-Bonus/Ex-Split. Any subsequent request from the trading members to cancel the auction offer on account of Ex-Right/Ex-Bonus/Ex-Split rates offered for Cum-Right/Cum-Bonus/Cum-Split transactions will not be entertained.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

For Indian Clearing Corporation Ltd.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Ajay Darji<_o3a_p>

Deputy General Manager<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Date: September 09, 2022<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Disclaimer

BSE Ltd. published this content on 09 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 September 2022 07:19:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about BSE LIMITED
03:20aBSE : Demat Auction - 110/610
PU
09/08BSE : Part Redemption & Payment of Interest on Debentures of Piramal Capital & Housing Fin..
PU
09/08BSE : Part Redemption & Payment of Interest on Debentures of Hindustan Zinc Ltd
PU
09/08BSE : Suspension of Trading and Payment of Interest on Bonds of Yes Bank Ltd.
PU
09/08BSE : Revision of scrips in trade to trade segment
PU
09/08BSE : Suspension of Trading and Payment of Interest on Bonds of IDFC FIRST BANK LIMITED
PU
09/08BSE : Suspension of Trading in Debentures of JM FINANCIAL PRODUCTS LIMITED.
PU
09/08BSE : Suspension of Trading in Debentures of Kosamattam Finance Limited.
PU
09/08BSE : Suspension of Trading in Debentures of Kotak Mahindra Prime Limited.
PU
09/08BSE : Suspension of Trading in Debentures of Shriram-City Union Finance Ltd
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 8 108 M 102 M 102 M
Net income 2023 2 373 M 29,8 M 29,8 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 45,8x
Yield 2023 1,84%
Capitalization 93 984 M 1 179 M 1 179 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 11,6x
Capi. / Sales 2024 10,3x
Nbr of Employees 485
Free-Float 100%
Chart BSE LIMITED
Duration : Period :
BSE Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BSE LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 693,80 INR
Average target price 617,08 INR
Spread / Average Target -11,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Nayan Chandrakant Mehta Chief Financial Officer
Subhash Sheoratan Mundra Chairman
Kersi Tavadia Chief Information Officer
Vishal Bhat Secretary & Compliance Officer
David Wright Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BSE LIMITED8.49%1 179
CME GROUP INC.-11.59%72 599
TRADEWEB MARKETS INC.-33.47%13 618
ASX LIMITED-18.69%9 789
JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC.-17.85%7 655
DUBAI FINANCIAL MARKET P.J.S.C.-41.55%3 613