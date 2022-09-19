Advanced search
    BSE   INE118H01025

BSE LIMITED

(BSE)
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  03:57 2022-09-19 am EDT
651.10 INR   -1.78%
03:20aBSE : Demat Auction - 116/616
PU
02:10aBSE : Addendum to Notice 20220610-1 Dated 10 June 2022 on “Modification in Cyber Security and Cyber resilience framework for Stockbrokers / Depository Participants”
PU
09/17BSE : Markets schedule (Mock )after switchover from PR to DR on 17h September 2022
PU
BSE : Demat Auction - 116/616

09/19/2022 | 03:20am EDT
NOTICES
Notice No. 20220919-4 Notice Date 19 Sep 2022
Category Settlement/RMS Segment General
Subject Demat Auction - 116/616
Attachments off116.txt ;
Content
AR116/616 <_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

DEMAT AUCTION<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

BSE Limited invites offers from the trading members of the Exchange for purchase of the following securities in Auction in respect of Rolling Settlement No. DR-116/616/2022-23.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

The offers will be accepted on BOLT, by the Exchange on Monday, September 19, 2022 as detailed below:<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Session<_o3a_p>

Timings<_o3a_p>

Auction offer entry<_o3a_p>

02.00 p.m. to 02.45 p.m.<_o3a_p>

Auction Matching<_o3a_p>

02.45 p.m. to 03.00 p.m.<_o3a_p>

Delivery Statement and report
of accepted auction offers<_o3a_p>

03.00 p.m. to 03.30 p.m.<_o3a_p>

Money Statement & final reports<_o3a_p>

03.55 p.m. to 05.30 p.m.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

The Pay-in of the Auction will be held on Tuesday, September 20, 2022 at 08.30 a.m.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

With reference to Notice No.20190614-19 dated June 06, 2019, Members and Custodians are requested to note that, Auction funds and securities pay-in timings in will be revised to 08:30 a.m. (instead of 09:30 a.m.) w.e.f. Friday, June 21, 2019, accordingly all depository pay-in instruction for auction pay-in should be completed in stipulated timings.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Trading members may note that, after implementation of Uniform Membership structure in Equity Cash Segment, settlement will be done through Clearing Member of a Trading Member. The restriction on trading members on offering securities in auction in the settlement in which they have short delivered such securities is now removed.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Trading members should take utmost care while punching ISIN securities code and rate. In case of punching errors, no corrections will be permitted. The Exchange reserves the right to accept or reject any offer without assigning any reason thereof.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Trading members may further note that sometimes the transactions in the scrips which are entered into Cum-Right /Cum-Bonus/cum-split basis are auctioned at a subsequent date when the scrip becomes Ex-Right /Ex -Bonus/Ex-Split. Trading members are therefore, requested to refer the cutoff rate (which is the close out rate) appearing in the "Auction offer Entry Screen" and accordingly give their auction offers, which will take care of Cum-Rights/Cum-Bonus/Cum-Split rates. Trading members must also refer notices issued by Corporate Relationship Department from time to time informing about the scrips becoming Ex-Rights/Ex-Bonus/Ex-Split. Any subsequent request from the trading members to cancel the auction offer on account of Ex-Right/Ex-Bonus/Ex-Split rates offered for Cum-Right/Cum-Bonus/Cum-Split transactions will not be entertained.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

For Indian Clearing Corporation Ltd.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Ajay Darji<_o3a_p>

Deputy General Manager<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Date: September 19, 2022<_o3a_p>

Disclaimer

BSE Ltd. published this content on 19 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 September 2022 07:19:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
