BSE : Demat Auction - 163/663

Notice No. 20221128-6 Notice Date 28 Nov 2022 Category Settlement/RMS Segment General Subject Demat Auction - 163/663

NOTICES

DEMAT AUCTION

BSE Limited invites offers from the trading members of the Exchange for purchase of the following securities in Auction in respect of Rolling Settlement No. DR-163/663/2022-23.

The offers will be accepted on BOLT, by the Exchange on Monday, November 28, 2022 as detailed below

Session Timings Auction offer entry 02.00 p.m. to 02.45 p.m. Auction Matching 02.45 p.m. to 03.00 p.m. Delivery Statement and report

of accepted auction offers 03.00 p.m. to 03.30 p.m. Money Statement & final reports 03.55 p.m. to 05.30 p.m.

Members and Custodians are requested to check their Auction pay-in obligation for T1 and T2 securities and execute securities pay-in in depository in the respective settlement number in which obligations are received.

The Pay-in of the Auction will be held on Tuesday, November 29, 2022 at 08.30 a.m.

With reference to Notice No.20190614-19 dated June 06, 2019, Members and Custodians are requested to note that, Auction funds and securities pay-in timings in will be revised to 08:30 a.m. (instead of 09:30 a.m.) w.e.f. Friday, June 21, 2019, accordingly all depository pay-in instruction for auction pay-in should be completed in stipulated timings.

Trading members may note that, after implementation of Uniform Membership structure in Equity Cash Segment, settlement will be done through Clearing Member of a Trading Member. The restriction on trading members on offering securities in auction in the settlement in which they have short delivered such securities is now removed.

Trading members should take utmost care while punching ISIN securities code and rate. In case of punching errors, no corrections will be permitted. The Exchange reserves the right to accept or reject any offer without assigning any reason thereof.

Trading members are requested to refer the cutoff rate appearing in the "Auction offer Entry Screen" and accordingly give their auction offers. Trading members should also refer notices issued in respect of Corporate Actions in the security by respective Department from time to time informing about the scrips becoming Ex-Rights/Ex-Bonus/Ex-Split etc.

For Indian Clearing Corporation Ltd.

Ajay Darji

Deputy General Manager

Date: November 28, 2022

<_o3a_p>