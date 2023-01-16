Advanced search
    BSE   INE118H01025

BSE LIMITED

(BSE)
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  03:15:02 2023-01-16 am EST
533.70 INR   -0.13%
03:10aBse : Suspension of trading in Commercial Papers of Infrastructure Leasing & Financial Services Limited
PU
02:50aBse : Demat Auction - 198/698
PU
02:00aBse : Rights Entitlements of Pacific Industries Ltd
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

BSE : Demat Auction - 198/698

01/16/2023 | 02:50am EST
NOTICES
Notice No. 20230116-3 Notice Date 16 Jan 2023
Category Settlement/RMS Segment General
Subject Demat Auction - 198/698
Attachments off198.txt ;
Content
AR198/698<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

DEMAT AUCTION<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

BSE Limited invites offers from the trading members of the Exchange for purchase of the following securities in Auction in respect of Rolling Settlement No. DR-198/698/2022-23.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

The offers will be accepted on BOLT, by the Exchange on Monday, January 16, 2023 as detailed below<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Session<_o3a_p>

Timings<_o3a_p>

Auction offer entry<_o3a_p>

02.00 p.m. to 02.45 p.m.<_o3a_p>

Auction Matching<_o3a_p>

02.45 p.m. to 03.00 p.m.<_o3a_p>

Delivery Statement and report
of accepted auction offers<_o3a_p>

03.00 p.m. to 03.30 p.m.<_o3a_p>

Money Statement & final reports<_o3a_p>

03.55 p.m. to 05.30 p.m.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Members and Custodians are requested to check their Auction pay-in obligation for T1 and T2 securities and execute securities pay-in in depository in the respective settlement number in which obligations are received.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

The Pay-in of the Auction will be held on Tuesday, January 17, 2023 at 08.30 a.m.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

With reference to Notice No.20190614-19 dated June 06, 2019, Members and Custodians are requested to note that, Auction funds and securities pay-in timings in will be revised to 08:30 a.m. (instead of 09:30 a.m.) w.e.f. Friday, June 21, 2019, accordingly all depository pay-in instruction for auction pay-in should be completed in stipulated timings.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Trading members may note that, after implementation of Uniform Membership structure in Equity Cash Segment, settlement will be done through Clearing Member of a Trading Member. The restriction on trading members on offering securities in auction in the settlement in which they have short delivered such securities is now removed.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Trading members should take utmost care while punching ISIN securities code and rate. In case of punching errors, no corrections will be permitted. The Exchange reserves the right to accept or reject any offer without assigning any reason thereof.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Trading members are requested to refer the cutoff rate appearing in the "Auction offer Entry Screen" and accordingly give their auction offers. Trading members should also refer notices issued in respect of Corporate Actions in the security by respective Department from time to time informing about the scrips becoming Ex-Rights/Ex-Bonus/Ex-Split etc.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

For Indian Clearing Corporation Ltd.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Ajay Darji<_o3a_p>

Deputy General Manager<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Date: January 16,2023<_o3a_p>

Attachments

Disclaimer

BSE Ltd. published this content on 16 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 January 2023 07:49:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
