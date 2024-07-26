Notice No. 20240726-40 Notice Date 26 Jul 2024 Category Trading Segment General Subject Discontinuation date of non-encryption channel in production Update Content

Trading members kindly note that the in continuation of earlier notice number 20240527-3 dated 27th May 2024 and 20240703-5 dated 03rd July 2024 on encryption, there has been representation by members to extend the deadline for few more days.

Based on the feedback, Exchange has decided to extend the deadline of discontinuation of non-encryption channel. The new deadline for the same is mentioned in the table below.

Segment Discontinuation date Equity 7th September 2024 Equity Derivatives 31st August 2024 Currency Derivatives 31st August 2024 Commodities Derivatives & EGR 31st August 2024

Kindly note that user IDs used to connect settlement auction system are not required to be mapped for encryption channel.

This notice is supersede the notice no. 20240726-30.

In case of any queries or clarification, kindly send the mail tobse.tech@bseindia.com

