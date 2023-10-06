Notice No. 20231006-14 Notice Date 06 Oct 2023 Category Trading Segment Commodity Derivatives Subject Discontinuation of Gold Mini, Silver, and Silver Kg Options in Goods Contract in Commodity Derivatives Segment. Content

NOTICES

Trading Members are requested to refer to exchange notice no. 20230403-29 dated April 03, 2023, notice no. 20230703-13 dated July 03, 2023, regarding launch of Gold Mini, Silver and Silver Kg Options in Goods Contract in Commodity Derivatives Segment.

<_o3a_p>

In partial modification to aforesaid notice, trading members may note that below mentioned contracts will be discontinued w.e.f October 07, 2023.<_o3a_p>

1. Gold Mini Options in Goods Contract<_o3a_p> 2. Silver Kg Options in Goods Contract<_o3a_p> 3. Silver 30 Kg Options in Goods Contract<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

For & on behalf of BSE Ltd, <_o3a_p>