|Notice No.
|20231006-14
|Notice Date
|06 Oct 2023
|Category
|Trading
|Segment
|Commodity Derivatives
|Subject
|Discontinuation of Gold Mini, Silver, and Silver Kg Options in Goods Contract in Commodity Derivatives Segment.
|Content
Trading Members are requested to refer to exchange notice no. 20230403-29 dated April 03, 2023, notice no. 20230703-13 dated July 03, 2023, regarding launch of Gold Mini, Silver and Silver Kg Options in Goods Contract in Commodity Derivatives Segment.
<_o3a_p>
In partial modification to aforesaid notice, trading members may note that below mentioned contracts will be discontinued w.e.f October 07, 2023.<_o3a_p>1. Gold Mini Options in Goods Contract<_o3a_p>2. Silver Kg Options in Goods Contract<_o3a_p>3. Silver 30 Kg Options in Goods Contract<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
For & on behalf of BSE Ltd, <_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
Ketan Jantre<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
Sameer Vaze<_o3a_p>
Chief General Manager-Trading Operations<_o3a_p>
DGM - Trading Operations<_o3a_p>
Disclaimer
BSE Ltd. published this content on 06 October 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 October 2023 11:09:20 UTC.