Notice No. 20230713-41 Notice Date 13 Jul 2023 Category Others Segment General Subject Downtime for CRS Portal Content

NOTICES



All members of the Exchange (including BSE StarMF Platform) are hereby informed that BSE CRS portal shall not be available from 8 PMJuly 14 , 2023 to 12.00 noon July 15 , 2023 due to maintenance activity.

Hence members shall not be able to use the portal during this period.







Ramesh Jadhav



Deputy General Manager

