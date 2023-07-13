NOTICES
Ramesh Jadhav
DeputyGeneral Manager
Helpdesk
|Notice No.
|20230713-41
|Notice Date
|13 Jul 2023
|Category
|Others
|Segment
|General
|Subject
|Downtime for CRS Portal
|Content
All members of the Exchange (including BSE StarMF Platform) are hereby informed that BSE CRS portal shall not be available from 8 PMJuly 14 , 2023 to 12.00 noon July 15 , 2023 due to maintenance activity.
<_o3a_p>Hence members shall not be able to use the portal during this period.
<_o3a_p>
