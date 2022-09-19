BSE : Downtime in Mutual Fund Segment

Notice No. 20220919-54 Notice Date 19 Sep 2022 Category Trading Segment Mutual Fund Subject Downtime in Mutual Fund Segment Content

MFIs/MFDs/RIAs are hereby informed that there will be downtime on BSE StAR MF Platform from Tuesday September 20, 2022 08:00 pm to Wednesday September 21, 2022 4:00 am due to maintenance activity. Hence, the BSE StAR MF Platform shall not be available during this period.

MFIs/MFDs/RIAs are requested to extend their full cooperation for this activity.

<_u23a_p><_o3a_p>

Ketan Jantre Zeeta Eustace

Sr. General Manager - Mutual Funds Dy. General Manager - Mutual Fund