BSE : Downtime in Mutual Fund Segment

NOTICES
Notice No.
20220919-54
Notice Date
19 Sep 2022
Category
Trading
Segment
Mutual Fund
Subject
Downtime in Mutual Fund Segment
Content
MFIs/MFDs/RIAs are hereby informed that there will be downtime on BSE StAR MF Platform from Tuesday September 20, 2022 08:00 pm to Wednesday September 21, 2022 4:00 am due to maintenance activity. Hence, the BSE StAR MF Platform shall not be available during this period.
MFIs/MFDs/RIAs are requested to extend their full cooperation for this activity.

Ketan Jantre Zeeta Eustace
Sr. General Manager - Mutual Funds Dy. General Manager - Mutual Fund
Disclaimer
BSE Ltd. published this content on 19 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 September 2022 14:49:02 UTC.