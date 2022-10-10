BSE : Eight Companies get listed on the BSE SME Platform; market capitalization crosses Rs. 60,000 Cr mark

Media Release<_o3a_p>

Eight Companies get listed on the BSE SME Platform; market capitalization crosses Rs. 60,000 Cr mark<_o3a_p>

Silicon Rental Solutions Limited, Trident Lifeline Limited, Reetech International Cargo and Courier Limited, Cargotrans Maritime Limited became, Concord Control Systems Limited, Insolation Energy Limited, Cargosol Logistics Limited and Steelman Telecom Limited became the 395th, 396th, 397th, 398th, 399th, 400th, 401st and 402nd company, respectively to get listed on the platform<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p> Mumbai, 10th October 2022: BSE SME today announced the listing of eight companies on its platform. This brings the total number of listed companies, till date, to 402, while simultaneously crossing the market capitalisation of Rs. 60,000 crores.<_o3a_p>

Silicon Rental Solutions Limited,

the 395thcompany to get listed, came out with an initial public offering of 27,12,000 Equity Shares of Rs.10 Each ("Equity Shares") for Cash at a Price of Rs. 78 Per Equity Share (The "Offer Price"), aggregating to Rs. 21.15 Crore. The company has successfully completed its public issue on September 30, 2022. Silicon Rental Solutions Limited is Maharashtra-based company whose registered office is in Mumbai. The company is engaged in providing end-to-end IT equipment on a rental and returnable basis in India. The company provides laptops, desktops, printers, servers and other peripherals like CCTV cameras, projectors, storage devices, etc., mainly to small, medium and large corporate. The company provides IT renting services to the client base present in almost 16 states and 3 Union Territories across India. Silicon Rentals Solutions also has a trained and dedicated team of engineers who are capable of providing the support and maintenance of the hired equipment. <_o3a_p>

Trident Lifeline Limited, the 396th company to get listed, came out with an initial public offering of 34,99,200 Equity Shares of Rs.10 Each ("Equity Shares") For Cash at a Price of Rs. 101 Per Equity Share (The "Offer Price"), Aggregating to Rs. 35.34 Crore. The company has successfully completed its public issue on September 29, 2022. Trident Lifeline Limited is a Gujarat based company whose registered office is in Surat. The company is engaged in marketing of pharmaceutical products in domestic as well as international market. The company is also engaged in the distribution of pharmaceutical products through third-party distribution network. Trident Lifeline product portfolio consists of 832 products, including Anti-Bacterial, Anti Diarrheal, Anti-Fungal, Anti Malerial, Anti Diabetic, Dental Cure, Proton Pump Inhibitor, Anti Protozoal, Anti Histamine, Anti-Hypertensive drugs, Anti Lipidemic Drug, Anti Parasitic, Multivitamin, Multimineral Nyteraceutical and Non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug (NSAIDs).<_o3a_p>

Reetech International Cargo and Courier Limited, the 397th company to get listed, came out with an initial public offering of 11,14,800 Equity Shares of Rs.10 Each ("Equity Shares") For Cash at a Price of Rs. 105 Per Equity Share (The "Offer Price"), Aggregating to Rs. 11.71 Crore. The company has successfully completed its public issue on September 29, 2022. Reetech International Cargo and Courier Limited is a Chhattisgarh-based company whose registered office is in Raipur. The company is engaged in coal supply in India. The company's diversified product portfolio comprises of coal from Indonesia, South Africa, Australia and India, among other origins. The company supplies the products to customers in various sectors i.e., Power, Steel, Rolling and other industries. Effective handling and transportation of the orders is facilitated through Road transportation and Railway.<_o3a_p>

Cargotrans Maritime Limited, the 398th company to get listed, came out with an initial public offering of 10,80,000 Equity Shares of Rs.10 Each ("Equity Shares") For Cash at a Price of Rs. 45 Per Equity Share (The "Offer Price"), Aggregating to Rs. 4.86 Crore. The company has successfully completed its public issue on September 29, 2022. Cargotrans Maritime Limited is Gujarat-based company whose registered office is in Kachchh. The company is engaged as an international logistics solutions provider. The company's core business is providing sea logistics services including ocean freight forwarding (FCL and LCL), transportation, customs clearance, warehousing and other value-added services to clients. The company operates at 4 seaports in Gujarat i.e., Mundra, Hazira, Kandla and Pipavav. Currently, Cargotrans Maritime operates a fleet of 9 owned commercial trailers for moving containers and apart from this company also hires third-party transport operators to meet the shipping demand of the customers.<_o3a_p>

Concord Control Systems Limited, the 399th company to get listed, came out with an initial public offering of 15,12,000 Equity Shares of Rs.10 Each ("Equity Shares") For Cash at a Price of Rs. 55 Per Equity Share (The "Offer Price"), Aggregating to Rs. 8.32 Crore. The company has successfully completed its public issue on September 29, 2022. Concord Control Systems Limited is an Uttar Pradesh-based company whose registered office in Lucknow. The company is engaged in manufacturing and supply of coach-related and electrification products for Indian Railways and other Railway Contractors. The company manufactures products required in railway coaches like Inter-Vehicular Coupler, Emergency Lighting System, Brushless DC carriage fan, Exhaust fans, Cable Jackets, Bellows etc. and products required in the electrification of coaches and broad-gauge network of Indian Railways like Battery Charger 200 AH, Battery Charger 40 AH, Tensile Testing Machine. Concord Control Systems Limited is an approved vendor by Research Design and Standards Organisation ("RDSO") to manufacture and supply these products for the Indian Railways.<_o3a_p>

Insolation Energy Limited, the 400th company to get listed, came out with an initial public offering of 58,32,000 Equity Shares of Rs.10 Each ("Equity Shares") For Cash at a Price of Rs. 38 Per Equity Share (The "Offer Price"), Aggregating to Rs. 22.16 Crore. The company has successfully completed its public issue on September 29, 2022. Insolation Energy Limited is a Rajasthan-based company whose registered office is in Jaipur. The company is engaged in manufacturing solar panels and modules of high efficiency of various sizes. The company's 200 MW (Rated Installed Capacity) SPV Module manufacturing unit is located at Jaipur, spread over more than 60,000 Sq. ft area with the latest machinery. In addition to the manufacture of solar PV modules, the Company trades in Solar Power Conditioning Unit (PCU) which uses solar energy and power from the grid to charge batteries and tall tabular Lead Acid Batteries are used to store energy generated from the solar panels. The company is also an integrated solar energy solutions provider offering engineering, procurement and construction ("EPC") services to our customers.<_o3a_p>

Cargosol Logistics Limited, the 401st company to get listed came out with an initial public offering of 27,00,000 Equity Shares of Rs.10 Each ("Equity Shares") For Cash at a Price of Rs. 28 Per Equity Share (The "Offer Price"), Aggregating to Rs. 7.56 Crore. The company has successfully completed its public issue on September 30, 2022. Cargosol Logistics Limited is Maharashtra-based company whose registered office is at Mumbai. The company is engaged in 3 PL (third-party logistics) service provider, delivering end-to-end solutions in the logistics and supply chain domain involving multimodal transport operations (MTO), owning and operating container, sea and air freight, transportation, warehousing, custom clearance services and handling of project cargo. The company also provide warehousing facilities to the customers and the warehouses are well connected to several manufacturing and consumption clusters located in Thane, Maharashtra.<_o3a_p>

Steelman Telecom Limited, the 402nd company to get listed came out with an initial public offering of 27,10,000 Equity Shares of Rs.10 Each ("Equity Shares") For Cash at a Price of Rs. 96 Per Equity Share (The "Offer Price"), Aggregating to Rs. 26.02 Crore. The company has successfully completed its public issue on September 29, 2022. Steelman Telecom Limited is a West Bengal-based company whose registered office is in Kolkata. The company is engaged in support services and solutions to address the network requirements of the Telecom industry. The company provides services for Network Survey and Planning, Installation and Commissioning, Network Testing and Optimization, Network Solutions and Managed Services for network maintenance. Steelman Telecom Limited offers services such as Telecom Implementation Service, Radio Frequency Services, Engineering Procurement Construction Management, Managed Services, Operation and Maintenance services, Payroll & Resource Management and New Generation Technology.<_o3a_p>

SEBI came out with detailed guidelines on 18th May 2010 for launching of SME Exchange/Platform. BSE was the first stock exchange to get the approval from SEBI and launch its SME platform on 13th March 2012.<_o3a_p>

About BSE<_o3a_p>

BSE (formerly Bombay Stock Exchange) established in 1875, is Asia's first & now the world's fastest Stock Exchange with a speed of 6 microseconds. BSE is India's leading exchange group and has played a prominent role in developing the Indian capital market. BSE is a corporatized and demutualized entity, with a broad shareholder base that includes the leading global exchange- Deutsche Bourse, as a strategic partner. BSE provides an efficient and transparent market for trading in equity, debt instruments, equity derivatives, currency derivatives, commodity derivatives, interest rate derivatives, mutual funds and stock lending and borrowing. <_o3a_p>

BSE also has a dedicated platform for trading in equities of small and medium enterprises (SMEs) that has been highly successful. BSE also has a dedicated MF distribution platform BSE StAR MF which is India Largest Mutual Funds Distribution Infrastructure. On October 1, 2018, BSE launched commodity derivatives trading in Gold, Silver, Copper, Oman Crude Oil Guar Gum, Guar Seeds & Turmeric.<_o3a_p>

BSE provides a host of other services to capital market participants including risk management, clearing, settlement, market data services and education. It has a global reach with customers around the world and a nation-wide presence. BSE's systems and processes are designed to safeguard market integrity, drive the growth of the Indian capital market and stimulate innovation and competition across all market segments. <_o3a_p>

Indian Clearing Corporation Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of BSE, acts as the central counterparty to all trades executed on the BSE trading platform and provides full novation, guaranteeing the settlement of all bonafide trades executed. BSE Institute Ltd, another fully owned subsidiary of BSE runs one of the most respected capital market educational institutes in the country. Central Depository Services Ltd. (CDSL), associate company of BSE, is one of the two Depositories in India. <_o3a_p>

BSE has set up an Investor Protection Fund (IPF) on July 10, 1986 to meet the claims of investors against defaulter Members, in accordance with the Guidelines issued by the Ministry of Finance, Government of India. BSE Investor Protection Fund is responsible for creating Capital markets related awareness among the investor community in India.<_o3a_p>

