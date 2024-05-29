|Notice No.
|20240529-9
|Notice Date
|29 May 2024
|Category
|Trading
|Segment
|Commodity Derivatives
|Subject
|Eligibility criteria for launching Options with Commodity Futures as underlying by Stock Exchanges having commodity derivative segments
|Attachments
|SEBI Circular- Eligibility Criteria Options.pdf ;
|Content
Trading Members of the Exchange are requested to take note of SEBI circular no. SEBI/HO/MRD/MRD-PoD-1/P/CIR/2024/61 dated May 27, 2024, regarding "Eligibility criteria for launching Options with Commodity Futures as underlying by Stock Exchanges having commodity derivative segments".
The said SEBI circular is attached for reference.<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
For & on behalf of BSE Ltd,<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
Ketan Jantre<_o3a_p>
Sameer Vaze<_o3a_p>
Head - Trading Operations<_o3a_p>
DGM - Trading Operation<_o3a_p>
Attachments
- Original Link
- Permalink
Disclaimer
BSE Ltd. published this content on 29 May 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 May 2024 08:35:05 UTC.