Notice No. 20240529-9 Notice Date 29 May 2024 Category Trading Segment Commodity Derivatives Subject Eligibility criteria for launching Options with Commodity Futures as underlying by Stock Exchanges having commodity derivative segments Attachments SEBI Circular- Eligibility Criteria Options.pdf ; Content

NOTICES

Trading Members of the Exchange are requested to take note of SEBI circular no. SEBI/HO/MRD/MRD-PoD-1/P/CIR/2024/61 dated May 27, 2024, regarding "Eligibility criteria for launching Options with Commodity Futures as underlying by Stock Exchanges having commodity derivative segments".

The said SEBI circular is attached for reference.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>