This is with reference to the Exchange notice no. 20230602-44 dated June 02, 2023 and notice no.20230718-46 dated July 18, 2023 in respect of Enhanced Surveillance Measures (ESM).

<_o3a_p>

Members are hereby requested to note the following:<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

The securities as per attached Annexure I have satisfied the criteria for inclusion under aforesaid measure and shall attract minimum 100% margin w.e.f. July 16, 2024on all open positions as on July 15, 2024 and new positions created from July 16, 2024<_o3a_p>

List of securities which shall continue in Enhanced Surveillance Measure (ESM) framework but shall be moved to lower Stage i.e. Stage I under ESM Framework w.e.f. July 15, 2024included in Annexure I.<_o3a_p>

A consolidated list of securities under the framework is given in Annexure III.<_o3a_p>

Securities qualifying under ESM shall be shifted from Rolling Settlement segment to Trade-for-Trade segment w.e.f. July 16, 2024.<_o3a_p>

Additionally, securities shifting to Stage II shall be under Trade for Trade with price band of 2% and with Periodic Call Auction w.e.f. July 15, 2024 .<_o3a_p>

Securities which are placed under the above-mentioned Framework would be reviewed on periodical basis. The list of securities which are moving out from ESM Framework, w.e.f. July 15, 2024is given in Annexure II.<_o3a_p>

Market participants may note that ESM framework shall be in conjunction with all other prevailing surveillance measures being imposed by the Exchanges from time to time.<_o3a_p>

Further, it may also be noted that the shortlisting of securities under ESM is purely on account of market surveillance, and it should not be construed as an adverse action against the concerned company / entity.<_o3a_p>

In case of any clarifications, members may write to us at bse.surv@bseindia.com<_o3a_p>

For & On behalf of BSE Ltd.

<_o3a_p>

Jeevan Noronha <_o3a_p> Saji Sunilkumar <_o3a_p> Assistant General Manager<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> Assistant General Manager<_o3a_p> Surveillance<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> Surveillance<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p>

July 12, 2024<_o3a_p>