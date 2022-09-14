BSE : Enhancement in Standardized Contract Master file format for Equity Derivatives Segment

NOTICES
|
Notice No.
|
|
20220914-6
|
|
Notice Date
|
|
14 Sep 2022
|
|
Category
|
|
Trading
|
|
Segment
|
|
Derivatives
|
|
Subject
|
|
Enhancement in Standardized Contract Master file format for Equity Derivatives Segment
|
|
Attachments
|
|
Annexure.zip ;
|
|
Content
Based on market feedback, it is proposed to make certain changes in the Standardized contract master file (BSE_EQD_CONTRACT_DDMMYYYY) for Equity Derivatives segment as detailed below.<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
Change in nomenclature of Series code (Column no. 19) and Instrument name (Column no. 73)<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
|
Type<_o3a_p>
|
New Format of Instrument name and Series Code<_o3a_p>
|
Monthly Futures Contracts (Index and Stock)<_o3a_p>
|
Underlying Asset+YY+MMM+FUT<_o3a_p>
|
Monthly Options Contracts (Index and Stock)<_o3a_p>
|
Underlying Asset+YY+MMM+Strike+CE/PE<_o3a_p>
|
Weekly Futures Contracts (Index and Stock)<_o3a_p>
|
Underlying Asset+YY+M+DD+FUT<_o3a_p>
|
Weekly Options Contracts (Index and Stock)<_o3a_p>
|
Underlying Asset+YY+M+DD+Strike+CE/PE<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
For Weekly Futures and Options contracts where Month is denoted with single character 'M' the value for 'M' shall be as per below table<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
|
Month<_o3a_p>
|
Value<_o3a_p>
|
January<_o3a_p>
|
1<_o3a_p>
|
February<_o3a_p>
|
2<_o3a_p>
|
March<_o3a_p>
|
3<_o3a_p>
|
April<_o3a_p>
|
4<_o3a_p>
|
May<_o3a_p>
|
5<_o3a_p>
|
June<_o3a_p>
|
6<_o3a_p>
|
July<_o3a_p>
|
7<_o3a_p>
|
August<_o3a_p>
|
8<_o3a_p>
|
September<_o3a_p>
|
9<_o3a_p>
|
October<_o3a_p>
|
O<_o3a_p>
|
November<_o3a_p>
|
N<_o3a_p>
|
December<_o3a_p>
|
D<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
The changes in the file have been highlighted in the enclosed file format as ANNEXURE along with sample file.<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
Trading members and front-end trading application vendors connecting through ETI API are requested to take note of the same and make necessary changes in their trading application.<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
The Go-Live date for the changes will be Monday, 10th October 2022, the changes will be applicable in the contract master file generated on EOD of Friday, 7th October 2022.<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
For and on behalf of BSE Ltd.,<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
|
Vivek Garg<_o3a_p>
|
Tejash Somaiya<_o3a_p>
|
Senior General Manager<_o3a_p>
|
Additional General Manager<_o3a_p>
|
Trading Development<_o3a_p>
|
Trading Development<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
September 14, 2022<_o3a_p>
Disclaimer
BSE Ltd. published this content on 14 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 September 2022 08:09:06 UTC.