BSE : Enhancement in Standardized Contract Master file format for Equity Derivatives Segment

Based on market feedback, it is proposed to make certain changes in the Standardized contract master file (BSE_EQD_CONTRACT_DDMMYYYY) for Equity Derivatives segment as detailed below.

Change in nomenclature of Series code (Column no. 19) and Instrument name (Column no. 73)

Type New Format of Instrument name and Series Code
Monthly Futures Contracts (Index and Stock) Underlying Asset+YY+MMM+FUT
Monthly Options Contracts (Index and Stock) Underlying Asset+YY+MMM+Strike+CE/PE
Weekly Futures Contracts (Index and Stock) Underlying Asset+YY+M+DD+FUT
Weekly Options Contracts (Index and Stock) Underlying Asset+YY+M+DD+Strike+CE/PE

For Weekly Futures and Options contracts where Month is denoted with single character 'M' the value for 'M' shall be as per below table

Month Value
January 1
February 2
March 3
April 4
May 5
June 6
July 7
August 8
September 9
October O
November N
December D

The changes in the file have been highlighted in the enclosed file format as ANNEXURE along with sample file.

Trading members and front-end trading application vendors connecting through ETI API are requested to take note of the same and make necessary changes in their trading application.

The Go-Live date for the changes will be Monday, 10th October 2022, the changes will be applicable in the contract master file generated on EOD of Friday, 7th October 2022.

For and on behalf of BSE Ltd.,

Vivek Garg Tejash Somaiya
Senior General Manager Additional General Manager
Trading Development Trading Development

September 14, 2022