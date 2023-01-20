BSE : Exclusion of Futures and Options contracts of 2 Securities from Equity Derivatives Segment

Notice No. 20230120-53 Notice Date 20 Jan 2023 Category Corporate Actions Segment Derivatives Subject Exclusion of Futures and Options contracts of 2 Securities from Equity Derivatives Segment Content

This is with reference to SEBI circular No. SEBI/HO/MRD/DP/CIR/P/2018/67 dated April 11, 2018, regarding stock selection/exclusion criteria.

Trading Members are requested to note that based on the eligibility criteria prescribed in above circulars, contracts for new expiry months for below mentioned security shall not be available for trading in Equity Derivatives segment on expiry of existing contract months.

Sr. No.<_o3a_p> Security Name<_o3a_p> Derivatives Asset Code<_o3a_p> Equity Scrip Code<_o3a_p> 1<_o3a_p> FIRSTSOURCE SOLUTIONS LTD<_o3a_p> FSLD<_o3a_p> 532809<_o3a_p> 2<_o3a_p> TORRENT POWER LTD<_o3a_p> TORP<_o3a_p> 532779<_o3a_p>

It may be also noted that the existing unexpired contracts of expiry months January 2023, February 2023 and March 2023 shall be available for trading till their respective expiry and new strikes shall also be introduced in the existing contract months. <_o3a_p>

Members are requested to note that there shall be no contracts available for trading in the above mentioned security with effect from March 31, 2023.<_o3a_p>

