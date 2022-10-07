Advanced search
    BSE   INE118H01025

BSE LIMITED

(BSE)
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  07:23 2022-10-07 am EDT
617.25 INR   +1.04%
10:42aSubdivision Of Equity Shares Of Anjani Foods Ltd (scrip Code : 511153).
PU
10:12aBse : Public Issue of Tracxn Technologies Limited -Allocation to Anchor Investors
PU
09:42aBse : Listing of new debt securities of U.P.Power Corporation Limited
PU
BSE : Execution of ‘Demat Debit and Pledge Instruction' (DDPI) for transfer of securities towards deliveries / settlement obligations and pledging / re-pledging of securities - Clarification

10/07/2022 | 10:42am EDT
NOTICES
Notice No. 20221007-63 Notice Date 07 Oct 2022
Category Compliance Segment General
Subject Execution of 'Demat Debit and Pledge Instruction' (DDPI) for transfer of securities towards deliveries / settlement obligations and pledging / re-pledging of securities - Clarification
Attachments Annexure A.pdf ;
Content

We draw your attention to SEBI circular ref. no: SEBI/HO/MIRSD/MIRSD-PoD-1/P/CIR/2022/137 dated October 06, 2022 regarding Execution of 'Demat Debit and Pledge Instruction' (DDPI) for transfer of securities towards deliveries / settlement obligations and pledging / re-pledging of securities - Clarification.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

A copy of the said SEBI circular is enclosed as Annexure A.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Members are requested to take note of the contents of the circular and comply.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

In case of any queries/clarifications, you may reach us on the following contact details.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Contact Nos.<_o3a_p>

Email ID<_o3a_p>

022- 2272 8435/5785<_o3a_p>

bse.inspection@bseindia.com<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

For and on behalf of BSE Ltd.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Hiteshkumar Desai Josephine Baretto<_o3a_p>

General Manager Manager<_o3a_p>

Brokers' Supervision Brokers' Supervision <_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Disclaimer

BSE Ltd. published this content on 07 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 October 2022 14:41:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
