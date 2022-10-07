BSE : Execution of ‘Demat Debit and Pledge Instruction' (DDPI) for transfer of securities towards deliveries / settlement obligations and pledging / re-pledging of securities - Clarification

Notice No. 20221007-63 Notice Date 07 Oct 2022 Category Compliance Segment General Subject Execution of 'Demat Debit and Pledge Instruction' (DDPI) for transfer of securities towards deliveries / settlement obligations and pledging / re-pledging of securities - Clarification Attachments Annexure A.pdf ; Content

NOTICES

We draw your attention to SEBI circular ref. no: SEBI/HO/MIRSD/MIRSD-PoD-1/P/CIR/2022/137 dated October 06, 2022 regarding Execution of 'Demat Debit and Pledge Instruction' (DDPI) for transfer of securities towards deliveries / settlement obligations and pledging / re-pledging of securities - Clarification.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

A copy of the said SEBI circular is enclosed as Annexure A.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Members are requested to take note of the contents of the circular and comply.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

In case of any queries/clarifications, you may reach us on the following contact details.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Contact Nos.<_o3a_p> Email ID<_o3a_p> 022- 2272 8435/5785<_o3a_p> bse.inspection@bseindia.com<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

For and on behalf of BSE Ltd.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Hiteshkumar Desai Josephine Baretto<_o3a_p>

General Manager Manager<_o3a_p>

Brokers' Supervision Brokers' Supervision <_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>