BSE : Execution of ‘Demat Debit and Pledge Instruction' (DDPI) for transfer of securities towards deliveries / settlement obligations and pledging / re-pledging of securities - Clarification

NOTICES
Notice No.
20221007-63
Notice Date
07 Oct 2022
Category
Compliance
Segment
General
Subject
Execution of 'Demat Debit and Pledge Instruction' (DDPI) for transfer of securities towards deliveries / settlement obligations and pledging / re-pledging of securities - Clarification
Attachments
Annexure A.pdf ;
Content
We draw your attention to SEBI circular ref. no: SEBI/HO/MIRSD/MIRSD-PoD-1/P/CIR/2022/137 dated October 06, 2022 regarding Execution of 'Demat Debit and Pledge Instruction' (DDPI) for transfer of securities towards deliveries / settlement obligations and pledging / re-pledging of securities - Clarification.
A copy of the said SEBI circular is enclosed as Annexure A.
Members are requested to take note of the contents of the circular and comply.
In case of any queries/clarifications, you may reach us on the following contact details.
Contact Nos.
Email ID
022- 2272 8435/5785
bse.inspection@bseindia.com
For and on behalf of BSE Ltd.
Hiteshkumar Desai Josephine Baretto
General Manager Manager
Brokers' Supervision Brokers' Supervision
Disclaimer
BSE Ltd. published this content on 07 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 October 2022 14:41:09 UTC.