  Homepage
  Equities
  India
  NSE India Stock Exchange
  BSE Limited
  News
  Summary
    BSE   INE118H01025

BSE LIMITED

(BSE)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  01:07 2022-08-24 am EDT
638.40 INR   -0.75%
01:08aBSE : Expulsion of Trading Member Stampede Capital Ltd. (Clg. No. 6479)
PU
08/23BSE : BCX – Revised Tender Period Margin Tracker – August 2022
PU
08/23BSE : Public Issue of Dreamfolks Services Limited- Allocation to Anchor Investors
PU
BSE : Expulsion of Trading Member Stampede Capital Ltd. (Clg. No. 6479)

08/24/2022 | 01:08am EDT
NOTICES
Notice No. 20220824-1 Notice Date 24 Aug 2022
Category Others Segment General
Subject Expulsion of Trading Member Stampede Capital Ltd. (Clg. No. 6479)
Content

This has reference to the Notice no. 20210714-28 dated July 14, 2021, regarding the expulsion of Trading Member, Stampede Capital Limited pursuant to expulsion of Trading Member by NSE and Notice no. 20210727-2 dated July 27, 2022, regarding restoration of the trading rights of the member pursuant to restoration of Trading Member by NSE.<_o3a_p>

Hon'ble SAT vide its order dated August 11, 2022, has dismissed the appeal of the member. <_o3a_p>

Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that pursuant to expulsion of Trading Member, Stampede Capital Ltd., by NSE vide their circular no. 63/2022 dated August 9, 2022, the Exchange has expelled the Trading Member, Stampede Capital Ltd (Clg. No. 6479), in compliance with the requirement of Circular No. F. No. 1/26/SE/91 dated August 12, 1991 issued by Ministry of Finance (Department of Economic Affairs), Government of India, w.e.f. August 23, 2021.<_o3a_p>

As per the Exchange records, no Authorised Persons are affiliated with the Trading Member, Stampede Capital Ltd.<_o3a_p>

Trading Members and Investors are advised to take note of the same.<_o3a_p>

Usha Sharma<_o3a_p>

Senior General Manager<_o3a_p>

Inspection, Membership Compliance, and <_o3a_p>

Investor Service<_o3a_p>

Abhijit Pai
Deputy General Manager <_o3a_p>

Membership Compliance and Investor Services<_o3a_p>

Disclaimer

BSE Ltd. published this content on 24 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 August 2022 05:07:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
