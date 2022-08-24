BSE : Expulsion of Trading Member Stampede Capital Ltd. (Clg. No. 6479)

NOTICES
Notice No.
20220824-1
Notice Date
24 Aug 2022
Category
Others
Segment
General
Subject
Expulsion of Trading Member Stampede Capital Ltd. (Clg. No. 6479)
Content
This has reference to the Notice no. 20210714-28 dated July 14, 2021, regarding the expulsion of Trading Member, Stampede Capital Limited pursuant to expulsion of Trading Member by NSE and Notice no. 20210727-2 dated July 27, 2022, regarding restoration of the trading rights of the member pursuant to restoration of Trading Member by NSE.<_o3a_p>
Hon'ble SAT vide its order dated August 11, 2022, has dismissed the appeal of the member. <_o3a_p>
Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that pursuant to expulsion of Trading Member, Stampede Capital Ltd., by NSE vide their circular no. 63/2022 dated August 9, 2022, the Exchange has expelled the Trading Member, Stampede Capital Ltd (Clg. No. 6479), in compliance with the requirement of Circular No. F. No. 1/26/SE/91 dated August 12, 1991 issued by Ministry of Finance (Department of Economic Affairs), Government of India, w.e.f. August 23, 2021.<_o3a_p>
As per the Exchange records, no Authorised Persons are affiliated with the Trading Member, Stampede Capital Ltd.<_o3a_p>
Trading Members and Investors are advised to take note of the same.<_o3a_p>
Usha Sharma<_o3a_p>
Senior General Manager<_o3a_p>
Inspection, Membership Compliance, and <_o3a_p>
Investor Service<_o3a_p>
Abhijit Pai
Deputy General Manager <_o3a_p>
Membership Compliance and Investor Services<_o3a_p>
Disclaimer
BSE Ltd. published this content on 24 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 August 2022 05:07:01 UTC.