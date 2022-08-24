BSE : Expulsion of Trading Member Stampede Capital Ltd. (Clg. No. 6479)

Notice No. 20220824-1 Notice Date 24 Aug 2022 Category Others Segment General Subject Expulsion of Trading Member Stampede Capital Ltd. (Clg. No. 6479) Content

NOTICES

This has reference to the Notice no. 20210714-28 dated July 14, 2021, regarding the expulsion of Trading Member, Stampede Capital Limited pursuant to expulsion of Trading Member by NSE and Notice no. 20210727-2 dated July 27, 2022, regarding restoration of the trading rights of the member pursuant to restoration of Trading Member by NSE.<_o3a_p>

Hon'ble SAT vide its order dated August 11, 2022, has dismissed the appeal of the member. <_o3a_p>

Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that pursuant to expulsion of Trading Member, Stampede Capital Ltd., by NSE vide their circular no. 63/2022 dated August 9, 2022, the Exchange has expelled the Trading Member, Stampede Capital Ltd (Clg. No. 6479), in compliance with the requirement of Circular No. F. No. 1/26/SE/91 dated August 12, 1991 issued by Ministry of Finance (Department of Economic Affairs), Government of India, w.e.f. August 23, 2021.<_o3a_p>

As per the Exchange records, no Authorised Persons are affiliated with the Trading Member, Stampede Capital Ltd.<_o3a_p>

Trading Members and Investors are advised to take note of the same.<_o3a_p>