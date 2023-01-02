BSE : Expulsion of the Trading Member “Shares Bazaar Private Limited,”Clg no. 6780.

Notice No. 20230102-40 Notice Date 02 Jan 2023 Category Others Segment General Subject Expulsion of the Trading Member "Shares Bazaar Private Limited,"Clg no. 6780. Content

Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that the Trading Member, Shares Bazaar Private Limited, (Clg no. 6780), has been Expelled with effect from December 30, 2022 as provided under the Rules, Bye-laws & Regulations of the Exchange, as a disciplinary action.<_o3a_p>

As per the Exchange records, no Authorised Persons are affiliated with the Trading Member.<_o3a_p>

Trading Members and Investors are advised to take note of the same.<_o3a_p>

Abhijit Pai Bina Khaneria<_o3a_p>

Dy.Gen.Manager Manager<_o3a_p>

Membership Compliance & Investor Services Membership Compliance<_o3a_p>

