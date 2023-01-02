BSE : Expulsion of the Trading Member “Shares Bazaar Private Limited,”Clg no. 6780.

NOTICES
Notice No.
20230102-40
Notice Date
02 Jan 2023
Category
Others
Segment
General
Subject
Expulsion of the Trading Member "Shares Bazaar Private Limited,"Clg no. 6780.
Content
Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that the Trading Member, Shares Bazaar Private Limited, (Clg no. 6780), has been Expelled with effect from December 30, 2022 as provided under the Rules, Bye-laws & Regulations of the Exchange, as a disciplinary action.<_o3a_p>
As per the Exchange records, no Authorised Persons are affiliated with the Trading Member.<_o3a_p>
Trading Members and Investors are advised to take note of the same.<_o3a_p>
Abhijit Pai Bina Khaneria<_o3a_p>
Dy.Gen.Manager Manager<_o3a_p>
Membership Compliance & Investor Services Membership Compliance<_o3a_p>
Disclaimer
BSE Ltd. published this content on 02 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 January 2023 12:57:03 UTC.