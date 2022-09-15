BSE : Extension of NFO of AXIS MUTUAL FUND on BSE StAR MF Platform

Notice No. 20220915-2 Notice Date 15 Sep 2022 Category Trading Segment Mutual Fund Subject Extension of NFO of AXIS MUTUAL FUND on BSE StAR MF Platform Content

NOTICES

This is with reference to Notice No.20220901-13 & 20220901-15 dated September 01,2022 regarding Launch of NFO with SIP facility of AXIS Mutual Fund on BSE StAR MF Platform & Launch of ETF NFO of AXIS Mutual Fund on BSE StAR MF Platform.

Members are hereby informed that we have received communication from AXIS MUTUAL FUND regarding extension of AXIS SILVER FUND OF FUND & AXIS SILVER ETF - NFO from September 15 ,2022 to September 16,2022 on BSE StAR MF platform.

The revised tentative allotment date will be September 21,2022.<_o3a_p>

MFIs/MFDs/RIAs/RFDs are hereby note that, transactions for which the client has not initiated the funds till 9:00 AM on T + 1 day (Including transactions executed during extended period of NFO) will be cancelled and CC with N flag will be reported to the RTA/AMC. The transactions for which client has initiated the payment will remain pending in the system till 3:00 PM on the last day of making funds pay-out to the AMC for the said NFO or T + 5 whichever is earlier.<_o3a_p>

Also, MFIs/MFDs/RIAs/RFDs are hereby informed that AMC confirmed the tentative allotment date for above scheme will be done on September 21,2022hence the clear funds have to be available in ICCL Account by 6:00 pm on September 20,2022.<_o3a_p>

The Cheques & OTM payments are acceptable during NFO period subject to receipt of clear funds in ICCL account by 6:00 pm on

to avail the allotment of units under

<_o3a_p>

S eptember ,2022A XIS SILVER FUND OF FUND & AXIS SILVER ETF- NFO.

Switches shall be accepted during the NFO period subject to receipt of funds under NFO scheme on or before the allotment date. If funds for switch out scheme received after the NFO allotment date, then same will not be considered for allotment at AMC/RTA end.<_o3a_p>

The said NFO will get extended till midnight on September 16,2022 only for lumpsum purchase on BSE StAR MF Platform. SIP/XSIP/ISIP registration authentication should be done before 3.00 pm on NFO closure date.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Ketan Jantre Zeeta Eustace<_o3a_p>

Sr. General Manager - Mutual Funds Dy. General Manager - Mutual Funds