Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. NSE India Stock Exchange
  5. BSE Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BSE   INE118H01025

BSE LIMITED

(BSE)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  02:02 2022-09-15 am EDT
667.65 INR   -0.12%
12:20aBSE : SAT Order in the matter of Dalmia Industrial Development Limited
PU
09/14BSE : Availability of ICICI PRUDENTIAL PSU EQUITY FUND for ongoing transactions on BSE StAR MF Platform
PU
09/14BSE : Release of collateral on the date of one-day settlement
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

BSE : Extension of NFO of AXIS MUTUAL FUND on BSE StAR MF Platform

09/15/2022 | 02:10am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
NOTICES
Notice No. 20220915-2 Notice Date 15 Sep 2022
Category Trading Segment Mutual Fund
Subject Extension of NFO of AXIS MUTUAL FUND on BSE StAR MF Platform
Content

This is with reference to Notice No.20220901-13 & 20220901-15 dated September 01,2022 regarding Launch of NFO with SIP facility of AXIS Mutual Fund on BSE StAR MF Platform & Launch of ETF NFO of AXIS Mutual Fund on BSE StAR MF Platform.

Members are hereby informed that we have received communication from AXIS MUTUAL FUND regarding extension of AXIS SILVER FUND OF FUND & AXIS SILVER ETF - NFO from September 15 ,2022 to September 16,2022 on BSE StAR MF platform.

The revised tentative allotment date will be September 21,2022.<_o3a_p>

MFIs/MFDs/RIAs/RFDs are hereby note that, transactions for which the client has not initiated the funds till 9:00 AM on T + 1 day (Including transactions executed during extended period of NFO) will be cancelled and CC with N flag will be reported to the RTA/AMC. The transactions for which client has initiated the payment will remain pending in the system till 3:00 PM on the last day of making funds pay-out to the AMC for the said NFO or T + 5 whichever is earlier.<_o3a_p>

Also, MFIs/MFDs/RIAs/RFDs are hereby informed that AMC confirmed the tentative allotment date for above scheme will be done on September 21,2022hence the clear funds have to be available in ICCL Account by 6:00 pm on September 20,2022.<_o3a_p>

The Cheques & OTM payments are acceptable during NFO period subject to receipt of clear funds in ICCL account by 6:00 pm on S eptember ,2022to avail the allotment of units under A XIS SILVER FUND OF FUND & AXIS SILVER ETF- NFO.<_o3a_p>

Switches shall be accepted during the NFO period subject to receipt of funds under NFO scheme on or before the allotment date. If funds for switch out scheme received after the NFO allotment date, then same will not be considered for allotment at AMC/RTA end.<_o3a_p>

The said NFO will get extended till midnight on September 16,2022 only for lumpsum purchase on BSE StAR MF Platform. SIP/XSIP/ISIP registration authentication should be done before 3.00 pm on NFO closure date.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Ketan Jantre Zeeta Eustace<_o3a_p>

Sr. General Manager - Mutual Funds Dy. General Manager - Mutual Funds

Disclaimer

BSE Ltd. published this content on 15 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 September 2022 06:09:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about BSE LIMITED
12:20aBSE : SAT Order in the matter of Dalmia Industrial Development Limited
PU
09/14BSE : Availability of ICICI PRUDENTIAL PSU EQUITY FUND for ongoing transactions on BSE StA..
PU
09/14BSE : Release of collateral on the date of one-day settlement
PU
09/14BSE : Revised MWPL Position Limits for BHARAT ELECTRONICS LTD.
PU
09/14BSE : Clarification received from the company
PU
09/14BSE : Group change of Yaari Digital Integrated Services Ltd.
PU
09/14BSE : Opening of Offer for Sale for G R INFRAPROJECTS LTD - Live Activities Schedule
PU
09/14BSE : Opening of Offer for Sale for G R Infraprojects Limited
PU
09/14BSE : Listing of Securities of Mercury Metals Ltd
PU
09/14BSE : SAT Order in the matter of Securekloud Technologies Limited
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 8 108 M 102 M 102 M
Net income 2023 2 373 M 29,9 M 29,9 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 44,1x
Yield 2023 1,90%
Capitalization 90 550 M 1 140 M 1 140 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 11,2x
Capi. / Sales 2024 9,90x
Nbr of Employees 485
Free-Float 100%
Chart BSE LIMITED
Duration : Period :
BSE Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BSE LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 668,45 INR
Average target price 617,08 INR
Spread / Average Target -7,68%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Nayan Chandrakant Mehta Chief Financial Officer
Subhash Sheoratan Mundra Chairman
Kersi Tavadia Chief Information Officer
Vishal Bhat Secretary & Compliance Officer
David Wright Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BSE LIMITED4.53%1 140
CME GROUP INC.-16.27%68 760
TRADEWEB MARKETS INC.-34.83%13 340
ASX LIMITED-21.66%9 505
JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC.-18.86%7 536
DUBAI FINANCIAL MARKET P.J.S.C.-39.44%3 744