BSE : Extension of NFO of EDELWEISS MUTUAL FUND on BSE StAR MF Platform

This is with reference to Notice No. 20221004-15 dated October 04,2022 regarding Launch of NFO with SIP facility of EDELWEISS Mutual Fund on BSE StAR MF Platform.<_o3a_p>

Members are hereby informed that we have received communication from EDELWEISS MUTUAL FUND regarding extension of EDELWEISS CRISIL IBX 50:50 GILT PLUS SDL JUN 2027 INDEX FUND - NFO from October 11 ,2022 to October 13,2022 on BSE StAR MF platform.<_o3a_p>

The revised tentative allotment date will be October 18,2022.<_o3a_p>

MFIs/MFDs/RIAs/RFDs are hereby note that, transactions for which the client has not initiated the funds till 9:00 AM on T + 1 day (Including transactions executed during extended period of NFO) will be cancelled and CC with N flag will be reported to the RTA/AMC. The transactions for which client has initiated the payment will remain pending in the system till 3:00 PM on the last day of making funds pay-out to the AMC for the said NFO or T + 5 whichever is earlier.<_o3a_p>

Also, MFIs/MFDs/RIAs/RFDs are hereby informed that AMC confirmed the tentative allotment date for above scheme will be done on October 18,2022hence the clear funds have to be available in ICCL Account by 6:00 pm on October 14,2022.<_o3a_p>

The Cheques & OTM payments are acceptable during NFO period subject to receipt of clear funds in ICCL account by 6:00 pm on October 14,2022to avail the allotment of units under EDELWEISS CRISIL IBX 50:50 GILT PLUS SDL JUN 2027 INDEX FUND- NFO.<_o3a_p>

Switches shall be accepted during the NFO period subject to receipt of funds under NFO scheme on or before the allotment date. If funds for switch out scheme received after the NFO allotment date, then same will not be considered for allotment at AMC/RTA end.<_o3a_p>

The said NFO will get extended till midnight on October 13,2022 only for lumpsum purchase on BSE StAR MF Platform. SIP/XSIP/ISIP registrations authentication needs to be done by clients before 3.00pm on NFO closure date.<_o3a_p>

