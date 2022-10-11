Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. NSE India Stock Exchange
  5. BSE Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BSE   INE118H01025

BSE LIMITED

(BSE)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  05:21 2022-10-11 am EDT
597.45 INR   -1.82%
05:32aBse : Non-Competitive Bidding for Auction of GoI dated Securities (G-secs) on October 14, 2022
PU
05:32aBse : Listing of New Securities of LACTOSE (INDIA) LTD.
PU
05:02aBse : Extension of NFO of EDELWEISS MUTUAL FUND on BSE StAR MF Platform
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

BSE : Extension of NFO of EDELWEISS MUTUAL FUND on BSE StAR MF Platform

10/11/2022 | 05:02am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
NOTICES
Notice No. 20221011-11 Notice Date 11 Oct 2022
Category Trading Segment Mutual Fund
Subject Extension of NFO of EDELWEISS MUTUAL FUND on BSE StAR MF Platform
Attachments NOTICE CUM ADDENDUM.pdf ;
Content

This is with reference to Notice No. 20221004-15 dated October 04,2022 regarding Launch of NFO with SIP facility of EDELWEISS Mutual Fund on BSE StAR MF Platform.<_o3a_p>

Members are hereby informed that we have received communication from EDELWEISS MUTUAL FUND regarding extension of EDELWEISS CRISIL IBX 50:50 GILT PLUS SDL JUN 2027 INDEX FUND - NFO from October 11 ,2022 to October 13,2022 on BSE StAR MF platform.<_o3a_p>

The revised tentative allotment date will be October 18,2022.<_o3a_p>

MFIs/MFDs/RIAs/RFDs are hereby note that, transactions for which the client has not initiated the funds till 9:00 AM on T + 1 day (Including transactions executed during extended period of NFO) will be cancelled and CC with N flag will be reported to the RTA/AMC. The transactions for which client has initiated the payment will remain pending in the system till 3:00 PM on the last day of making funds pay-out to the AMC for the said NFO or T + 5 whichever is earlier.<_o3a_p>

Also, MFIs/MFDs/RIAs/RFDs are hereby informed that AMC confirmed the tentative allotment date for above scheme will be done on October 18,2022hence the clear funds have to be available in ICCL Account by 6:00 pm on October 14,2022.<_o3a_p>

The Cheques & OTM payments are acceptable during NFO period subject to receipt of clear funds in ICCL account by 6:00 pm on October 14,2022to avail the allotment of units under EDELWEISS CRISIL IBX 50:50 GILT PLUS SDL JUN 2027 INDEX FUND- NFO.<_o3a_p>

Switches shall be accepted during the NFO period subject to receipt of funds under NFO scheme on or before the allotment date. If funds for switch out scheme received after the NFO allotment date, then same will not be considered for allotment at AMC/RTA end.<_o3a_p>

The said NFO will get extended till midnight on October 13,2022 only for lumpsum purchase on BSE StAR MF Platform. SIP/XSIP/ISIP registrations authentication needs to be done by clients before 3.00pm on NFO closure date.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Ketan Jantre Zeeta Eustace<_o3a_p>

Sr. General Manager - Mutual Funds Dy. General Manager - Mutual Funds<_o3a_p>

Disclaimer

BSE Ltd. published this content on 11 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 October 2022 09:01:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about BSE LIMITED
05:32aBse : Non-Competitive Bidding for Auction of GoI dated Securities (G-secs) on October 14, ..
PU
05:32aBse : Listing of New Securities of LACTOSE (INDIA) LTD.
PU
05:02aBse : Extension of NFO of EDELWEISS MUTUAL FUND on BSE StAR MF Platform
PU
03:52aBse : Suspension of trading in Commercial Paper of Asirvad Microfinance Limited
PU
03:52aBse : Suspension of trading in Commerical Paper of Kotak Mahindra Investments Limited
PU
03:22aBse : Demat Auction - 131/631
PU
01:22aBse : Launch of NFO of INVESCO Mutual Fund on BSE StAR MF Platform
PU
12:52aBse : Listing of Equity Shares of Vedant Asset Limited
PU
12:52aBse : Launch of NFO with SIP facility of ADITYA BIRLA SUN LIFE MUTUAL FUND on BSE StAR MF ..
PU
12:52aDiscontinuance Of Buyback Of The Sha : 532977)
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 8 108 M 98,4 M 98,4 M
Net income 2023 2 373 M 28,8 M 28,8 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 40,2x
Yield 2023 2,09%
Capitalization 82 436 M 1 000 M 1 000 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 10,2x
Capi. / Sales 2024 9,02x
Nbr of Employees 485
Free-Float 100%
Chart BSE LIMITED
Duration : Period :
BSE Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BSE LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 608,55 INR
Average target price 617,08 INR
Spread / Average Target 1,40%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Nayan Chandrakant Mehta Chief Financial Officer
Subhash Sheoratan Mundra Chairman
Kersi Tavadia Chief Information Officer
Vishal Bhat Secretary & Compliance Officer
David Wright Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BSE LIMITED-4.84%1 000
CME GROUP INC.-25.83%60 910
TRADEWEB MARKETS INC.-46.99%10 851
ASX LIMITED-27.54%8 186
JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC.-20.87%7 198
SAUDI TADAWUL GROUP HOLDING COMPANY66.30%6 679