BSE : FAQ - Corporate Governance

Notice No. 20230410-45 Notice Date 10 Apr 2023 Category Circulars Listed Companies Segment Equity Subject FAQ - Corporate Governance

Dear SirMadam,

NOTICES

With reference to all the earlier issued FAQs against the submission of Corporate Governance Report on the BSE website, please find annexed the frequently asked questions (FAQs) for guidance purpose.

All Listed entities are requested to take note and comply accordingly.

