BSE : FAQ - Corporate Governance

NOTICES
|
Notice No.
|
|
20230410-45
|
|
Notice Date
|
|
10 Apr 2023
|
|
Category
|
|
Circulars Listed Companies
|
|
Segment
|
|
Equity
|
|
Subject
|
|
FAQ - Corporate Governance
|
|
Attachments
|
|
FAQs_Corporate Governance.pdf ;
|
|
Content
Dear SirMadam,
<_o3a_p>
With reference to all the earlier issued FAQs against the submission of Corporate Governance Report on the BSE website, please find annexed the frequently asked questions (FAQs) for guidance purpose.
<_o3a_p>
All Listed entities are requested to take note and comply accordingly.
<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
|
Shyam Bhagirath
Manager-Listing Compliance
|
Bijal Shettigar
Assistant Manager -Listing Compliance
|
<_o3a_p>
|
Disclaimer
