BSE : FAQ on Settlement of Running Account of Client's Funds lying with Trading Member (TM)

NOTICES
Notice No.
20220923-62
Notice Date
23 Sep 2022
Category
Compliance
Segment
General
Subject
FAQ on Settlement of Running Account of Client's Funds lying with Trading Member (TM)
Attachments
Annexure A.pdf ;
Content
This has reference to the SEBI circular SEBI/HO/MIRSD/DOP/P/CIR/2022/101 dated July 27, 2022, and Exchange notice no. 20220727-48dated July 27, 2022, on "Settlement of Running Account of Client's Funds lying with Trading Member (TM)".<_o3a_p>
Based on representations received from Members, Exchange is pleased to issue revised guidelines/ clarifications on the subject in the form of frequently asked questions (FAQs). The FAQs are enclosed as Annexure-A for your reference. <_o3a_p>
Members are requested to take note of the contents of the circular and comply.<_o3a_p>
For and on behalf of BSE Ltd.<_o3a_p>
Hiteshkumar Desai Sandeep Sharma <_o3a_p>
General Manager Asst. Gen. Manager <_o3a_p>
Brokers' Supervision Brokers' Supervision<_o3a_p>
Disclaimer
BSE Ltd. published this content on 23 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 September 2022 18:32:00 UTC.