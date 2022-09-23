Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. NSE India Stock Exchange
  5. BSE Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BSE   INE118H01025

BSE LIMITED

(BSE)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  07:25 2022-09-23 am EDT
632.00 INR   -1.86%
02:33pBSE : FAQ on Settlement of Running Account of Client's Funds lying with Trading Member (TM)
PU
10:01aBSE : Strike prices interval in Equity Derivatives
PU
09:51aBSE : Listing of Bonus Equity Shares of Escorp Asset Management Limited
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

BSE : FAQ on Settlement of Running Account of Client's Funds lying with Trading Member (TM)

09/23/2022 | 02:33pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
NOTICES
Notice No. 20220923-62 Notice Date 23 Sep 2022
Category Compliance Segment General
Subject FAQ on Settlement of Running Account of Client's Funds lying with Trading Member (TM)
Attachments Annexure A.pdf ;
Content

This has reference to the SEBI circular SEBI/HO/MIRSD/DOP/P/CIR/2022/101 dated July 27, 2022, and Exchange notice no. 20220727-48dated July 27, 2022, on "Settlement of Running Account of Client's Funds lying with Trading Member (TM)".<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Based on representations received from Members, Exchange is pleased to issue revised guidelines/ clarifications on the subject in the form of frequently asked questions (FAQs). The FAQs are enclosed as Annexure-A for your reference. <_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Members are requested to take note of the contents of the circular and comply.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

For and on behalf of BSE Ltd.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Hiteshkumar Desai Sandeep Sharma <_o3a_p>

General Manager Asst. Gen. Manager <_o3a_p>

Brokers' Supervision Brokers' Supervision<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Disclaimer

BSE Ltd. published this content on 23 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 September 2022 18:32:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about BSE LIMITED
02:33pBSE : FAQ on Settlement of Running Account of Client's Funds lying with Trading Member (TM..
PU
10:01aBSE : Strike prices interval in Equity Derivatives
PU
09:51aBSE : Listing of Bonus Equity Shares of Escorp Asset Management Limited
PU
09:41aBSE : Listing of new debt securities of Prolific Resolution Private Limited
PU
09:21aBSE : Settlement Schedule Offer to Buy – Acquisition Window (Takeover) for BARODA RA..
PU
09:01aBSE : Listing of new debt securities of Solapur Yedeshi Tollway Limited
PU
09:01aBSE : Listing of new debt securities of GMR Airports Limited
PU
09:01aBSE : Listing of new Commercial Paper of Sembcorp Energy India Limited
PU
08:41aBSE : Listing of new securities of The Investment Trust Of India Ltd.
PU
08:41aBSE : Listing of New Securities of KESORAM INDUSTRIES LTD.
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 8 108 M 100,0 M 100,0 M
Net income 2023 2 373 M 29,3 M 29,3 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 41,7x
Yield 2023 2,01%
Capitalization 85 613 M 1 056 M 1 055 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 10,6x
Capi. / Sales 2024 9,36x
Nbr of Employees 485
Free-Float 100%
Chart BSE LIMITED
Duration : Period :
BSE Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BSE LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 632,00 INR
Average target price 617,08 INR
Spread / Average Target -2,36%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Nayan Chandrakant Mehta Chief Financial Officer
Subhash Sheoratan Mundra Chairman
Kersi Tavadia Chief Information Officer
Vishal Bhat Secretary & Compliance Officer
David Wright Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BSE LIMITED0.70%1 076
CME GROUP INC.-19.75%65 895
TRADEWEB MARKETS INC.-39.88%12 306
ASX LIMITED-22.51%9 245
JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC.-19.50%7 505
DUBAI FINANCIAL MARKET P.J.S.C.-41.55%3 635