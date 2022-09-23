BSE : FAQ on Settlement of Running Account of Client's Funds lying with Trading Member (TM)

Notice No. 20220923-62 Notice Date 23 Sep 2022 Category Compliance Segment General Subject FAQ on Settlement of Running Account of Client's Funds lying with Trading Member (TM) Attachments Annexure A.pdf ; Content

This has reference to the SEBI circular SEBI/HO/MIRSD/DOP/P/CIR/2022/101 dated July 27, 2022, and Exchange notice no. 20220727-48dated July 27, 2022, on "Settlement of Running Account of Client's Funds lying with Trading Member (TM)".<_o3a_p>

Based on representations received from Members, Exchange is pleased to issue revised guidelines/ clarifications on the subject in the form of frequently asked questions (FAQs). The FAQs are enclosed as Annexure-A for your reference. <_o3a_p>

Members are requested to take note of the contents of the circular and comply.<_o3a_p>

For and on behalf of BSE Ltd.<_o3a_p>

Hiteshkumar Desai Sandeep Sharma <_o3a_p>

General Manager Asst. Gen. Manager <_o3a_p>

Brokers' Supervision Brokers' Supervision<_o3a_p>

