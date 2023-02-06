Advanced search
    BSE   INE118H01025

BSE LIMITED

(BSE)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  01:44:20 2023-02-06 am EST
498.95 INR   -0.23%
02/03Bse : Final Order in respect of Shree Krishan Choudhary in the matter of Togo Retail Marketing Limited
PU
02/03Bse : Listing of new Commercial Paper of Muthoot Microfin Limited
PU
02/03Bse : Listing of Secured Redeemable Non-Convertible Debentures of Incred Financial Services Limited
PU
BSE : Family Care Hospitals Ltd.- Extension of Rights Issue upto 21st February, 2023

02/06/2023 | 01:50am EST
Notice No. 20230206-3 Notice Date 06 Feb 2023
Category Company related Segment Equity
Subject Family Care Hospitals Ltd.- Extension of Rights Issue upto 21st February, 2023
Attachments Outcome.pdf ;
Content

Trading members are informed that the Company has informed the Exchange that the Rights Issue of Family Care Hospitals Ltd stands extended for additional Fourteen (14) days and will now close on 21stFebruary, 2023. The letter received from the Company is enclosed herewith.

<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p>

Sabah Vaze<_o3a_p>

Senior Manager<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Encl: Company letter dtd. 03rdFebruary, 2023<_o3a_p>

BSE Ltd. published this content on 06 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 February 2023 06:49:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 7 346 M 89,3 M 89,3 M
Net income 2023 2 326 M 28,3 M 28,3 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 33,1x
Yield 2023 2,82%
Capitalization 67 745 M 824 M 824 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 9,22x
Capi. / Sales 2024 7,00x
Nbr of Employees 485
Free-Float 90,0%
Managers and Directors
Sundararaman Ramamurthy Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director
Nayan Chandrakant Mehta Chief Financial Officer
Subhash Sheoratan Mundra Chairman
Kersi Tavadia Chief Information Officer
Vishal Bhat Secretary & Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BSE LIMITED-8.22%824
CME GROUP INC.4.99%63 510
TRADEWEB MARKETS INC.10.84%14 971
ASX LIMITED3.97%9 533
JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC.2.53%7 825
SAUDI TADAWUL GROUP HOLDING COMPANY-10.39%5 149