BSE : Family Care Hospitals Ltd.- Extension of Rights Issue upto 21st February, 2023

NOTICES
Notice No.
20230206-3
Notice Date
06 Feb 2023
Category
Company related
Segment
Equity
Subject
Family Care Hospitals Ltd.- Extension of Rights Issue upto 21st February, 2023
Attachments
Outcome.pdf ;
Content
Trading members are informed that the Company has informed the Exchange that the Rights Issue of Family Care Hospitals Ltd stands extended for additional Fourteen (14) days and will now close on 21stFebruary, 2023. The letter received from the Company is enclosed herewith.
Sabah Vaze<_o3a_p>
Senior Manager<_o3a_p>
Encl: Company letter dtd. 03rdFebruary, 2023
Disclaimer
BSE Ltd. published this content on 06 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 February 2023 06:49:04 UTC.