BSE : Family Care Hospitals Ltd.- Extension of Rights Issue upto 21st February, 2023

Notice No. 20230206-3 Notice Date 06 Feb 2023 Category Company related Segment Equity Subject Family Care Hospitals Ltd.- Extension of Rights Issue upto 21st February, 2023 Attachments Outcome.pdf ; Content

NOTICES

Trading members are informed that the Company has informed the Exchange that the Rights Issue of Family Care Hospitals Ltd stands extended for additional Fourteen (14) days and will now close on 21stFebruary, 2023. The letter received from the Company is enclosed herewith.

<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p>

Sabah Vaze<_o3a_p>

Senior Manager<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Encl: Company letter dtd. 03rdFebruary, 2023<_o3a_p>