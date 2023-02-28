Advanced search
    BSE   INE118H01025

BSE LIMITED

(BSE)
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  06:25:54 2023-02-28 am EST
440.75 INR   +1.15%
11:26aBse : Order in the matter of Capvision Investment Advisor
PU
11:26aBse : Final Order in respect of Sarvesh Kumar (Proprietor of M/s Business Mart World)
PU
10:57aBse : Interim Order-cum-Show Cause Notice in the matter of Front Running of the Trades of Axis Mutual Fund
PU
BSE : Final Order in respect of Sarvesh Kumar (Proprietor of M/s Business Mart World)

02/28/2023 | 11:26am EST
NOTICES
Notice No. 20230228-56 Notice Date 28 Feb 2023
Category Compliance Segment General
Subject Final Order in respect of Sarvesh Kumar (Proprietor of M/s Business Mart World)
Attachments Final Order in respect of Sarvesh Kumar Proprietor of Ms Business Mart World.pdf ;
Content

To<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

All Trading Members of the Exchanges<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Sub: Final Order in respect of Sarvesh Kumar (Proprietor of M/s Business Mart World)<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

SEBI vide its order no. WTM/SM/SRO/SRO/24255/2022-23 dated February 28, 2023, has inter-alia issued following directions:<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

  • The Noticee is debarred from accessing the securities market, directly or indirectly and is prohibited from buying, selling or otherwise dealing in the securities market, directly or indirectly in any manner whatsoever, for a period of 06 (six) months from the date of this Order or till the expiry of 06 (six) months from the date of completion of refunds to investors as directed in paragraph 40.1 above, whichever is later.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

  • Obligation of the Noticee, in respect of settlement of securities, if any, purchased or sold in the cash segment of the recognized stock exchange(s), as existing on the date of this Order, can take place irrespective of the restraint/prohibition imposed by this Order, only in respect of pending unsettled transactions, if any. Further, all open positions, if any, of the Noticee in the F & O segment of the stock exchange, are permitted to be squared off, irrespective of the restraint/prohibition imposed by this Order.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

This Order is effective from the date of the order.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

A copy of the said Order is attached herewith and available on the SEBI website www.sebi.gov.in.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Trading members are advised to take note of the same and ensure compliance.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Jeevan Noronha Vinayak Bhalavi<_o3a_p>

Regulatory Correspondence Regulatory Correspondence <_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Date: February 28, 2023<_o3a_p>

Disclaimer

BSE Ltd. published this content on 28 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 February 2023 16:25:29 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
