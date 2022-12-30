Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. NSE India Stock Exchange
  5. BSE Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BSE   INE118H01025

BSE LIMITED

(BSE)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  06:22 2022-12-30 am EST
544.90 INR   +1.67%
11:11aBse : Final Order in the Matter of Profit Guru.
PU
10:39aBse : Order in the matter of unregistered investment advisory services by Mehul Pravinbhai Jiyani (Proprietor – Rocket Tips).
PU
10:39aBse : Order In the matter of Unregistered Investment Advisory by www.getcommoditytips.com.
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

BSE : Final Order in the Matter of Profit Guru.

12/30/2022 | 11:11am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
NOTICES
Notice No. 20221230-58 Notice Date 30 Dec 2022
Category Compliance Segment General
Subject Final Order in the Matter of Profit Guru.
Attachments Final Order in the Matter of Profit Guru.pdf ;
Content

To<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

All Trading Members of the Exchanges<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Sub: Final Order in the Matter of Profit Guru.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

In continuation to the Exchange Notice No. 20200207-18 dated February 06, 2020, on the captioned matter.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

SEBI vide its order no. WTM/ASB/WRO/WRO/22668/2022-23 dated December 30, 2022, has inter-alia issued following directions:<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

  • The Noticee shall continue to be prohibited from accessing the securities market and further be restrained from buying, selling or otherwise dealing in securities in any manner whatsoever, either directly or on behalf of any of his clients through their accounts, for a period of five years from the date of this order. However, while calculating the period of restraint / debarment as directed above, the period of restraint / prohibition already undergone by the Noticee as per the directions contained in the Interim Order shall be set off against the period of restraint / prohibition directed above.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

  • In case of failure of the Noticee to comply with the aforesaid directions at sub-para (b) above, the directions issued at sub-para (a) shall continue to be in force beyond the period of five years till the date of compliance with direction given in para (b) above, by the Noticee.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

This Order is effective from the date of the order.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

A copy of the said Order is attached herewith and available on the SEBI website www.sebi.gov.in.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Trading members are advised to take note of the same and ensure compliance.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Jeevan Noronha Vinayak Bhalavi<_o3a_p>

Regulatory Correspondence Regulatory Correspondence <_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Date: December 30, 2022<_o3a_p>

Attachments

Disclaimer

BSE Ltd. published this content on 30 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 December 2022 16:10:27 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about BSE LIMITED
11:11aBse : Final Order in the Matter of Profit Guru.
PU
10:39aBse : Order in the matter of unregistered investment advisory services by Mehul Pravinbhai..
PU
10:39aBse : Order In the matter of Unregistered Investment Advisory by www.getcommoditytips.com.
PU
10:39aBse : Order In the matter of Unregistered Investment Advisory Services by M/s. Kuber Capit..
PU
09:50aBse : Introduction of Investor Risk Reduction Access (IRRA) platform in case of disruption..
PU
08:49aBse : Listing of new debt securities of GMR Enterprises Private Limited
PU
08:49aBse : Listing of new debt securities of Tata Power Co. Ltd
PU
08:22aBse : Rights issue of Equity Shares of Vaxfab Enterprises Limited
PU
08:22aBse : BCX – Tender Period Margin Tracker – January 2023
PU
08:22aBse : Listing of new securities of Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 7 505 M 90,6 M 90,6 M
Net income 2023 2 367 M 28,6 M 28,6 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 33,5x
Yield 2023 2,33%
Capitalization 73 814 M 891 M 891 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 9,84x
Capi. / Sales 2024 7,97x
Nbr of Employees 485
Free-Float 90,0%
Chart BSE LIMITED
Duration : Period :
BSE Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BSE LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 535,95 INR
Average target price 618,33 INR
Spread / Average Target 15,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Nayan Chandrakant Mehta Chief Financial Officer
Subhash Sheoratan Mundra Chairman
Kersi Tavadia Chief Information Officer
Vishal Bhat Secretary & Compliance Officer
David Wright Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BSE LIMITED-16.19%876
CME GROUP INC.-26.49%60 852
TRADEWEB MARKETS INC.-35.69%13 764
ASX LIMITED-27.01%8 875
JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC.-24.86%7 475
SAUDI TADAWUL GROUP HOLDING COMPANY43.88%5 780