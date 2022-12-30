BSE : Final Order in the Matter of Profit Guru.

Notice No. 20221230-58 Notice Date 30 Dec 2022 Category Compliance Segment General Subject Final Order in the Matter of Profit Guru. Attachments Final Order in the Matter of Profit Guru.pdf ; Content

To<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

All Trading Members of the Exchanges<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Sub: Final Order in the Matter of Profit Guru.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

In continuation to the Exchange Notice No. 20200207-18 dated February 06, 2020, on the captioned matter.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

SEBI vide its order no. WTM/ASB/WRO/WRO/22668/2022-23 dated December 30, 2022, has inter-alia issued following directions:<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

The Noticee shall continue to be prohibited from accessing the securities market and further be restrained from buying, selling or otherwise dealing in securities in any manner whatsoever, either directly or on behalf of any of his clients through their accounts, for a period of five years from the date of this order. However, while calculating the period of restraint / debarment as directed above, the period of restraint / prohibition already undergone by the Noticee as per the directions contained in the Interim Order shall be set off against the period of restraint / prohibition directed above. <_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

In case of failure of the Noticee to comply with the aforesaid directions at sub-para (b) above, the directions issued at sub-para (a) shall continue to be in force beyond the period of five years till the date of compliance with direction given in para (b) above, by the Noticee. <_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

This Order is effective from the date of the order.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

A copy of the said Order is attached herewith and available on the SEBI website www.sebi.gov.in.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Trading members are advised to take note of the same and ensure compliance.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Jeevan Noronha Vinayak Bhalavi<_o3a_p>

Regulatory Correspondence Regulatory Correspondence <_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Date: December 30, 2022<_o3a_p>