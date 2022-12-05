BSE : Final Order in the matter of Austral Coke and Projects Ltd.- presently known as Greenearth Resources and Projects Limited

Notice No. 20221205-40 Notice Date 05 Dec 2022 Category Compliance Segment General Subject Final Order in the matter of Austral Coke and Projects Ltd.- presently known as Greenearth Resources and Projects Limited Attachments Final Order in the matter of Austral Coke and Projects Ltd.pdf ; Content

NOTICES

To<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

All Trading Members of the Exchanges<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Sub: Final Order in the matter of Austral Coke and Projects Ltd.- presently known as Greenearth Resources and Projects Limited.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

SEBI vide its order WTM/AB/IVD/ID2/21684/2022-23 and WTM/AB/IVD/ID2/21685/2022-23 dated December 05, 2022, has inter-alia issued following directions:<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

· The Noticees no. 1, 2, 3, 4 and 5 are restrained from accessing the securities market and further prohibited from buying, selling or otherwise dealing in securities, directly or indirectly, or being associated with the securities market in any manner, whatsoever, for a period of six (6) months from the date of this order or till the direction of bringing back or recovering Rs. 29.42 Crore of the proceeds of IPO, as given in para 76(i) above, is complied with. <_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

· The obligation of the Noticees, restrained/prohibited by this Order, in respect of settlement of securities, if any, purchased or sold in the cash segment of the recognized stock exchange(s), as existing on the date of this Order, are allowed to be discharged irrespective of the restraint/prohibition imposed by this Order. Further, all open positions, if any, of the Noticees, restrained/prohibited in the present Order, in the F&O segment of the recognized stock exchange(s), are permitted to be squared off, irrespective of the restraint/prohibition imposed by this Order.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

This Order is effective from the date of the order.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

A copy of the said Order is attached herewith and available on the SEBI website www.sebi.gov.in.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Trading members are advised to take note of the same and ensure compliance.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Jeevan Noronha Shubham Benere<_o3a_p>

Regulatory Correspondence Regulatory Correspondence <_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Date: December 05, 2022