  Report
11:02aBse : Final Order in the matter of Austral Coke and Projects Ltd.- presently known as Greenearth Resources and Projects Limited
PU
11:02aBse : SAT Order In the Matter of Wishworth Financial Services in respect of Dheeraj Kapoor
PU
09:22aBse : Rights issue of Equity Shares of Hatsun Agro Products Limited
PU
BSE : Final Order in the matter of Austral Coke and Projects Ltd.- presently known as Greenearth Resources and Projects Limited

12/05/2022 | 11:02am EST
NOTICES
Notice No. 20221205-40 Notice Date 05 Dec 2022
Category Compliance Segment General
Subject Final Order in the matter of Austral Coke and Projects Ltd.- presently known as Greenearth Resources and Projects Limited
Attachments Final Order in the matter of Austral Coke and Projects Ltd.pdf ;
Content

To<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

All Trading Members of the Exchanges<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Sub: Final Order in the matter of Austral Coke and Projects Ltd.- presently known as Greenearth Resources and Projects Limited.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

SEBI vide its order WTM/AB/IVD/ID2/21684/2022-23 and WTM/AB/IVD/ID2/21685/2022-23 dated December 05, 2022, has inter-alia issued following directions:<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

· The Noticees no. 1, 2, 3, 4 and 5 are restrained from accessing the securities market and further prohibited from buying, selling or otherwise dealing in securities, directly or indirectly, or being associated with the securities market in any manner, whatsoever, for a period of six (6) months from the date of this order or till the direction of bringing back or recovering Rs. 29.42 Crore of the proceeds of IPO, as given in para 76(i) above, is complied with.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

· The obligation of the Noticees, restrained/prohibited by this Order, in respect of settlement of securities, if any, purchased or sold in the cash segment of the recognized stock exchange(s), as existing on the date of this Order, are allowed to be discharged irrespective of the restraint/prohibition imposed by this Order. Further, all open positions, if any, of the Noticees, restrained/prohibited in the present Order, in the F&O segment of the recognized stock exchange(s), are permitted to be squared off, irrespective of the restraint/prohibition imposed by this Order.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

This Order is effective from the date of the order.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

A copy of the said Order is attached herewith and available on the SEBI website www.sebi.gov.in.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Trading members are advised to take note of the same and ensure compliance.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Jeevan Noronha Shubham Benere<_o3a_p>

Regulatory Correspondence Regulatory Correspondence <_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Date: December 05, 2022

Attachments

Disclaimer

BSE Ltd. published this content on 05 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 December 2022 16:01:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
