BSE : Final Order in the matter of Crude Oil Tipswala

Notice No. 20221214-44 Notice Date 14 Dec 2022 Category Compliance Segment General Subject Final Order in the matter of Crude Oil Tipswala Attachments In the matter of Unregistered Investment Advisory Services by Crude Oil Tipswala.pdf ; Content

NOTICES

To

<_o3a_p>

All Trading Members of the Exchanges

<_o3a_p>

Sub: Final Order in the matter of Crude Oil Tipswala

<_o3a_p>

SEBI vide its order no QJA/GPG/WRO/WRO/21970/2022-23 dated December 14, 2022, has inter-alia issued following directions:

<_o3a_p>

· The Noticees are debarred from accessing the securities market, directly or indirectly and is prohibited from buying, selling or otherwise dealing in the securities market, directly or indirectly in any manner whatsoever, for a period of 6 (six) months from the date of this Order or till the expiry of 6 (six) months from the date of completion of refunds to investors/clients along with depositing of balance amounts, if any, as directed in para 24(a) and 24(e) above, whichever is later.

<_o3a_p>

This Order is effective from the date of the order.

<_o3a_p>

A copy of the said Order is attached herewith and available on the SEBI website www.sebi.gov.in.

<_o3a_p>

Trading members are advised to take note of the same and ensure compliance.

<_o3a_p>

Jeevan Noronha Vinayak Bhalavi

Regulatory Correspondence Regulatory Correspondence

<_o3a_p>

Date: December 14, 2022