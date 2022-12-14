Advanced search
    BSE   INE118H01025

BSE LIMITED

(BSE)
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  06:22 2022-12-14 am EST
585.50 INR   -0.09%
BSE : Final Order in the matter of Crude Oil Tipswala

12/14/2022 | 10:29am EST
NOTICES
Notice No. 20221214-44 Notice Date 14 Dec 2022
Category Compliance Segment General
Subject Final Order in the matter of Crude Oil Tipswala
Attachments In the matter of Unregistered Investment Advisory Services by Crude Oil Tipswala.pdf ;
Content

To<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

All Trading Members of the Exchanges<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Sub: Final Order in the matter of Crude Oil Tipswala<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

SEBI vide its order no QJA/GPG/WRO/WRO/21970/2022-23 dated December 14, 2022, has inter-alia issued following directions:<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

· The Noticees are debarred from accessing the securities market, directly or indirectly and is prohibited from buying, selling or otherwise dealing in the securities market, directly or indirectly in any manner whatsoever, for a period of 6 (six) months from the date of this Order or till the expiry of 6 (six) months from the date of completion of refunds to investors/clients along with depositing of balance amounts, if any, as directed in para 24(a) and 24(e) above, whichever is later.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

This Order is effective from the date of the order.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

A copy of the said Order is attached herewith and available on the SEBI website www.sebi.gov.in.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Trading members are advised to take note of the same and ensure compliance.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Jeevan Noronha Vinayak Bhalavi<_o3a_p>

Regulatory Correspondence Regulatory Correspondence <_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Date: December 14, 2022<_o3a_p>

Attachments

Disclaimer

BSE Ltd. published this content on 14 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 December 2022 15:15:15 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2023 7 505 M 91,0 M 91,0 M
Net income 2023 2 367 M 28,7 M 28,7 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 36,6x
Yield 2023 2,13%
Capitalization 79 314 M 962 M 962 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 10,6x
Capi. / Sales 2024 8,56x
Nbr of Employees 485
Free-Float 90,0%
Chart BSE LIMITED
Duration : Period :
BSE Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BSE LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 585,50 INR
Average target price 618,33 INR
Spread / Average Target 5,61%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Nayan Chandrakant Mehta Chief Financial Officer
Subhash Sheoratan Mundra Chairman
Kersi Tavadia Chief Information Officer
Vishal Bhat Secretary & Compliance Officer
David Wright Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BSE LIMITED-8.36%963
CME GROUP INC.-20.82%64 078
TRADEWEB MARKETS INC.-34.54%13 635
ASX LIMITED-25.73%9 194
JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC.-23.15%7 553
SAUDI TADAWUL GROUP HOLDING COMPANY27.19%5 107