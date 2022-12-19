BSE : Final Order in the matter of Geodesic Limited

Notice No. 20221219-63 Notice Date 19 Dec 2022 Category Compliance Segment General Subject Final Order in the matter of Geodesic Limited Attachments Order in the matter of Geodesic Limited.pdf ; Content

Sub: Final Order in the matter of Geodesic Limited.

In continuation to the Exchange Notice No. 20210419-42 dated April 19, 2021, on the captioned matter.

SEBI vide its order no WTM/SM/IVD/ID3/22230/2022-23 dated December 19, 2022, has inter-alia issued following directions:

Restrain the Noticee nos. 1, 2 and 3 from accessing the securities market and further prohibit them from buying, selling or otherwise dealing in securities, directly or indirectly, or being associated with the securities market in any manner, for a period of one (01) year from the date of this order.

The obligation of the aforesaid debarred Noticees, in respect of settlement of securities, if any, purchased or sold in the cash segment of the recognized stock exchange(s), as existing on the date of this Order, can take place irrespective of the restraint/prohibition imposed by this Order only, in respect of pending unsettled transactions, if any. Further, all open positions, if any, of the Noticees debarred in the present Order, in the F&O segment of the stock exchanges, are permitted to be squared off, irrespective of the restraint/prohibition imposed by this Order.

This Order is effective from the date of the order.

A copy of the said Order is attached herewith and available on the SEBI website www.sebi.gov.in.

Trading members are advised to take note of the same and ensure compliance.

Date: December 19, 2022