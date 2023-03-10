Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. NSE India Stock Exchange
  5. BSE Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BSE   INE118H01025

BSE LIMITED

(BSE)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  06:23:08 2023-03-10 am EST
449.70 INR   -1.74%
10:15aBse : Final Order in the matter of M/s. Moneyrise Research/Mrise Info.
PU
09:05aBse : Operational Guidance - Amendment to SEBI (Buy-back of Securities) Regulations, 2018
PU
08:35aBse : Listing of Equity Shares of B.J.Duplex Boards Ltd.
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

BSE : Final Order in the matter of M/s. Moneyrise Research/Mrise Info.

03/10/2023 | 10:15am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
NOTICES
Notice No. 20230310-82 Notice Date 10 Mar 2023
Category Compliance Segment General
Subject Final Order in the matter of M/s. Moneyrise Research/Mrise Info.
Attachments Final Order in the matter of Ms Moneyrise ResearchMrise Info.pdf ;
Content

To<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

All Trading Members of the Exchanges<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Sub: Final Order in the matter of M/s. Moneyrise Research/Mrise Info.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

SEBI vide its order no. WTM/AB/WRO/WRO/24505/2022-23 dated March 10, 2023, has inter-alia issued following directions:<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

  • The Noticees are debarred from accessing the securities market, directly or indirectly and are prohibited from buying, selling or otherwise dealing in the securities market, directly or indirectly in any manner whatsoever, for a period of 6 months from the date of this order or till the expiry of 6 months from the date of completion of refunds to complainants/ investors along with depositing of balance amounts, if any, with SEBI as directed in para 25(a) and 25(e) above, whichever is later.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

This Order is effective from the date of the order.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

A copy of the said Order is attached herewith and available on the SEBI website www.sebi.gov.in.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Trading members are advised to take note of the same and ensure compliance.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Jeevan Noronha Vinayak Bhalavi<_o3a_p>

Regulatory Correspondence Regulatory Correspondence <_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Date: March 10, 2023<_o3a_p>

Attachments

Disclaimer

BSE Ltd. published this content on 10 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 March 2023 15:14:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about BSE LIMITED
10:15aBse : Final Order in the matter of M/s. Moneyrise Research/Mrise Info.
PU
09:05aBse : Operational Guidance - Amendment to SEBI (Buy-back of Securities) Regulations, 2018
PU
08:35aBse : Listing of Equity Shares of B.J.Duplex Boards Ltd.
PU
07:35aBse : Offer to Buy – Acquisition Window (BUYBACK) for VRL LOGISTICS Ltd - Live Activ..
PU
07:35aBse : Listing of Bonus equity shares of JAYANT INFRATECH LIMITED
PU
07:35aBse : Update Regarding debt securities of NMDC Steel Limited
PU
07:25aBse : Update Regarding debt securities of Finquest Financial Solutions Pvt Ltd
PU
07:25aBse : Public Issue of GLOBAL SURFACES LIMITED-Allocation to Anchor Investors
PU
07:15aBse : Listing of Equity Shares of DIVGI TORQTRANSFER SYSTEMS LIMITED
PU
07:15aBse : Listing of new debt securities of Elan Imperial Private Limited
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 7 930 M 96,7 M 96,7 M
Net income 2023 1 762 M 21,5 M 21,5 M
Net cash 2023 16 895 M 206 M 206 M
P/E ratio 2023 35,1x
Yield 2023 2,53%
Capitalization 60 918 M 743 M 743 M
EV / Sales 2023 5,55x
EV / Sales 2024 5,15x
Nbr of Employees 485
Free-Float 90,0%
Chart BSE LIMITED
Duration : Period :
BSE Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BSE LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 457,65 INR
Average target price 551,67 INR
Spread / Average Target 20,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sundararaman Ramamurthy Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director
Nayan Chandrakant Mehta Chief Financial Officer
Subhash Sheoratan Mundra Chairman
Kersi Tavadia Chief Information Officer
Vishal Bhat Secretary & Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BSE LIMITED-16.01%756
CME GROUP INC.8.18%63 840
TRADEWEB MARKETS INC.8.82%14 709
ASX LIMITED-1.34%8 588
JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC.8.20%7 892
SAUDI TADAWUL GROUP HOLDING COMPANY-21.10%4 565