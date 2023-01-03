Advanced search
    BSE   INE118H01025

BSE LIMITED

(BSE)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  06:23 2023-01-03 am EST
565.55 INR   +1.70%
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

BSE : Final Order in the matter of M/s. PNP Shareon Solutions and M/s. PNP Solutions.

01/03/2023 | 10:28am EST
NOTICES
Notice No. 20230103-44 Notice Date 03 Jan 2023
Category Compliance Segment General
Subject Final Order in the matter of M/s. PNP Shareon Solutions and M/s. PNP Solutions.
Attachments Final Order in the matter of Ms PNP Shareon Solutions and Ms PNP Solutions.pdf ;
Content

To<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

All Trading Members of the Exchanges<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Sub: Final Order in the matter of M/s. PNP Shareon Solutions and M/s. PNP Solutions.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

SEBI vide its order no. WTM/AB/WRO/WRO/22674/2022-23 dated January 03, 2023, has inter-alia issued following directions:<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

  • The Noticees are debarred from accessing the securities market, directly or indirectly and are prohibited from buying, selling or otherwise dealing in the securities market, directly or indirectly in any manner whatsoever, for a period of 6 months from the date of this order or till the expiry of 6 months from the date of completion of refunds to complainants/ investors along with depositing of balance amounts, if any, with SEBI as directed in para 22(a) and 22(e) above, whichever is later.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

This Order is effective from the date of the order.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

A copy of the said Order is attached herewith and available on the SEBI website www.sebi.gov.in.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Trading members are advised to take note of the same and ensure compliance.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Jeevan Noronha Vinayak Bhalavi<_o3a_p>

Regulatory Correspondence Regulatory Correspondence <_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Date: January 03, 2023<_o3a_p>

Attachments

Disclaimer

BSE Ltd. published this content on 03 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 January 2023 15:27:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
