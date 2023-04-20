BSE : Final Order in the matter of M/s. Premium Capital Research, Prop. Sachin Chouhan.

Notice No. 20230420-46 Notice Date 20 Apr 2023 Category Compliance Segment General Subject Final Order in the matter of M/s. Premium Capital Research, Prop. Sachin Chouhan. Attachments Final Order in the matter of Ms Premium Capital Research Prop Sachin Chouhan.pdf ; Content

NOTICES

All Trading Members of the Exchanges<_o3a_p>

Sub: Final Order in the matter of M/s. Premium Capital Research, Prop. Sachin Chouhan.<_o3a_p>

SEBI vide its order no. WTM/AB/WRO/WRO/25829/2023-24 dated April 19,2023, has inter-alia issued following directions: <_o3a_p>

The Noticee is debarred from accessing the securities market, directly or indirectly and is prohibited from buying, selling or otherwise dealing in the securities market, directly or indirectly in any manner whatsoever, for a period of six (6) months from the date of this order or till the expiry of six (6) months from the date of completion of refunds to complainants/ investors along with depositing of balance amounts, if any, with SEBI as directed in para 16(a) and 16(e) above, whichever is later. <_o3a_p>

This Order is effective from the date of the order.<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p>

A copy of the said Order is attached herewith and available on the SEBI website www.sebi.gov.in.<_o3a_p>

Trading members are advised to take note of the same and ensure compliance.

Date: April 20, 2023