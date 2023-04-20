Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. NSE India Stock Exchange
  5. BSE Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BSE   INE118H01025

BSE LIMITED

(BSE)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  07:43:18 2023-04-20 am EDT
449.85 INR   -1.00%
11:15aBse : Settlement Schedule Offer to Buy – Acquisition Window (Takeover) for Aryavan Enterprise Limited
PU
11:15aBse : Settlement Schedule Offer to Buy – Acquisition Window (Takeover) for Joy Realty Limited
PU
11:15aBse : Settlement Schedule Offer to Buy – Acquisition Window (Takeover) for R Systems International Limited
PU
BSE : Final Order in the matter of M/s. Premium Capital Research, Prop. Sachin Chouhan.

04/20/2023 | 11:05am EDT
NOTICES
Notice No. 20230420-46 Notice Date 20 Apr 2023
Category Compliance Segment General
Subject Final Order in the matter of M/s. Premium Capital Research, Prop. Sachin Chouhan.
Attachments Final Order in the matter of Ms Premium Capital Research Prop Sachin Chouhan.pdf ;
Content

To

All Trading Members of the Exchanges<_o3a_p>

Sub: Final Order in the matter of M/s. Premium Capital Research, Prop. Sachin Chouhan.<_o3a_p>

SEBI vide its order no. WTM/AB/WRO/WRO/25829/2023-24 dated April 19,2023, has inter-alia issued following directions: <_o3a_p>

  • The Noticee is debarred from accessing the securities market, directly or indirectly and is prohibited from buying, selling or otherwise dealing in the securities market, directly or indirectly in any manner whatsoever, for a period of six (6) months from the date of this order or till the expiry of six (6) months from the date of completion of refunds to complainants/ investors along with depositing of balance amounts, if any, with SEBI as directed in para 16(a) and 16(e) above, whichever is later. <_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

This Order is effective from the date of the order.<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p>

A copy of the said Order is attached herewith and available on the SEBI website www.sebi.gov.in.<_o3a_p>

Trading members are advised to take note of the same and ensure compliance.

<_o3a_p>

Jeevan Noronha Shubham Benere<_o3a_p>

Regulatory Correspondence Regulatory Correspondence <_o3a_p>

Date: April 20, 2023

Attachments

Disclaimer

BSE Ltd. published this content on 20 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 April 2023 15:04:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 7 861 M 95,7 M 95,7 M
Net income 2023 1 703 M 20,7 M 20,7 M
Net cash 2023 16 895 M 206 M 206 M
P/E ratio 2023 36,1x
Yield 2023 2,55%
Capitalization 60 938 M 742 M 742 M
EV / Sales 2023 5,60x
EV / Sales 2024 5,02x
Nbr of Employees 485
Free-Float 90,0%
Chart BSE LIMITED
Duration : Period :
BSE Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BSE LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 454,40 INR
Average target price 531,67 INR
Spread / Average Target 17,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sundararaman Ramamurthy Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director
Nayan Chandrakant Mehta Chief Financial Officer
Subhash Sheoratan Mundra Chairman
Kersi Tavadia Chief Information Officer
Vishal Bhat Secretary & Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BSE LIMITED-16.61%749
