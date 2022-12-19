Advanced search
    BSE   INE118H01025

BSE LIMITED

(BSE)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  06:23 2022-12-19 am EST
580.75 INR   -1.76%
BSE : Final Order in the matter of Money Maker Research Private Limited

12/19/2022 | 01:40pm EST
NOTICES
Notice No. 20221219-64 Notice Date 19 Dec 2022
Category Compliance Segment General
Subject Final Order in the matter of Money Maker Research Private Limited
Attachments Final Order in the matter of Money Maker Research Private Limited.pdf ;
Content

To<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

All Trading Members of the Exchanges<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Sub: Final Order in the matter of Money Maker Research Private Limited.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

In continuation to the Exchange Notice No. 20210125-39 dated January 22, 2021, on the captioned matter.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

SEBI vide its order no WTM / SM / WRO / WRO / 22229 / 2022-23 dated December 19, 2022, has inter-alia issued following directions:<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

  • The Noticees nos. 1 to 3 are restrained from accessing the securities market and further prohibited from buying, selling or otherwise dealing in securities, directly or indirectly, or being associated with the securities market in any manner whatsoever, for a period of six (06) months from the date of this order or till the expiry of six (06) months from the date of resolution of complaints/completion of refunds to complainants as directed in paragraph 52 (a) above, whichever is later.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

  • Obligation of the Noticees no. 1 to 3, in respect of settlement of securities, if any, purchased or sold in the cash segment of the recognized stock exchange (s), as existing on the date of this Order, can take place irrespective of the restraint/prohibition imposed by this Order, only in respect of pending unsettled transactions, if any. Further, all open positions, if any, of the Noticees in the F & O segment of the stock exchange, are permitted to be squared off, irrespective of the restraint/prohibition imposed by this Order.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

  • The proceedings qua Noticees no. 4 to 10 are disposed of without any directions in line with the observations made at paragraph 51 of this Order.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

This Order is effective from the date of the order.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

A copy of the said Order is attached herewith and available on the SEBI website www.sebi.gov.in.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Trading members are advised to take note of the same and ensure compliance.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Jeevan Noronha Shubham Benere<_o3a_p>

Regulatory Correspondence Regulatory Correspondence <_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Date: December 19, 2022

Attachments

Disclaimer

BSE Ltd. published this content on 19 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 December 2022 16:04:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
