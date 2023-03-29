BSE : Final Order in the matter of Premium Research Financial Services and Premium Capital Services.

Notice No. 20230329-78 Notice Date 29 Mar 2023 Category Compliance Segment General Subject Final Order in the matter of Premium Research Financial Services and Premium Capital Services. Attachments Final Order in the matter of Premium Research Financial Services and Premium Capital Services.pdf ; Content

NOTICES

All Trading Members of the Exchanges

Sub: Final Order in the matter of Premium Research Financial Services and Premium Capital Services.

SEBI vide its order no. WTM/AB/WRO/WRO/25160/2022-23 dated March 29,2023, has inter-alia issued following directions:

The Noticees are debarred from accessing the securities market, directly or indirectly and are prohibited from buying, selling or otherwise dealing in the securities market, directly or indirectly in any manner whatsoever, for a period of 1 year from the date of this order or till the expiry of 1 year from the date of completion of refunds to complainants/ investors along with depositing of balance amounts, if any, with SEBI as directed in para 32(a) and 32(e) above, whichever is later.

This Order is effective from the date of the order.

A copy of the said Order is attached herewith and available on the SEBI website www.sebi.gov.in.

Trading members are advised to take note of the same and ensure compliance.

Jeevan Noronha Vinayak Bhalavi

Regulatory Correspondence Regulatory Correspondence

Date: March 29, 2023