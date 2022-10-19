BSE : Final Order in the matter of SG Consultant

Notice No. 20221019-50 Notice Date 19 Oct 2022 Category Compliance Segment General Subject Final Order in the matter of SG Consultant Attachments Order in the matter of Unregistered Investment Advisory Services by SG Consultant.pdf ; Content

NOTICES

To<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

All Trading Members of the Exchanges<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Sub: FINAL ORDER Under Sections 11(1), 11(4) and 11B(1) of the Securities and Exchange Board of India Act, 1992, in the matter of Unregistered Investment Advisory Services by SG Consultant.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

SEBI vide its order no WTM/SP/WRO/WRO/20471/2022-23 dated October 19, 2022, has inter-alia directed that The Noticee is debarred from accessing the securities market, directly or indirectly and is prohibited from buying, selling or otherwise dealing in the securities market, directly or indirectly in any manner whatsoever, for a period of 6 (six) months from the date of this Order or till the expiry of 6 (six) months from the date of completion of refunds to investors/clients along with depositing of balance amounts, if any, as directed in para 17(a) and 17(e) above, whichever is later.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

This Order is effective from the date of the order.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

A copy of the said Order is attached herewith and available on the SEBI website www.sebi.gov.in.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Trading members are advised to take note of the same and ensure compliance.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Jeevan Noronha Roshani More<_o3a_p>

Regulatory Correspondence Regulatory Correspondence <_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Date: October 19, 2022