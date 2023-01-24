BSE : Final Order in the matter of SK Financial Services and Others

Notice No. 20230124-45 Notice Date 24 Jan 2023 Category Compliance Segment General Subject Final Order in the matter of SK Financial Services and Others Attachments SK Financial Services_Order dated 24012023.pdf ; Content

SEBI vide its order no. QJA/GG/WRO/WRO/22948/2022-23 dated January 24, 2023, has inter-alia issued following direction:

The Noticee Nos. 1, 2 and 4 are restrained from accessing the securities market, directly or indirectly and prohibited from buying, selling or otherwise dealing in the securities market, directly or indirectly in any manner whatsoever, for a period of one year from the date of this order or till the date of filing of report, as directed in para 51(i) above, whichever is later.

This Order is effective from the date of the order.

A copy of the said Order is attached herewith and available on the SEBI website www.sebi.gov.in.

Trading members are advised to take note of the same and ensure compliance.

Date: January 24, 2023