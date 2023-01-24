Advanced search
    BSE   INE118H01025

BSE LIMITED

(BSE)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  06:22:47 2023-01-24 am EST
537.15 INR   +1.41%
10:09aBse : Final Order in the matter of SK Financial Services and Others
PU
08:17aBse : Call Money Notice for Partly Paid-up Equity Share of Rungta Irrigation Limited
PU
07:47aBse : Listing of new debt securities of Samvardhana Motherson International Limited
PU
BSE : Final Order in the matter of SK Financial Services and Others

01/24/2023 | 10:09am EST
NOTICES
Notice No. 20230124-45 Notice Date 24 Jan 2023
Category Compliance Segment General
Subject Final Order in the matter of SK Financial Services and Others
Attachments SK Financial Services_Order dated 24012023.pdf ;
Content

To<_u13a_p><_o3a_p>

<_u13a_p> <_o3a_p>

All Trading Members of the Exchanges<_u13a_p><_o3a_p>

<_u13a_p> <_o3a_p>

Sub: Final Order in the matter of SK Financial Services and Others.<_u13a_p><_o3a_p>

<_u13a_p> <_o3a_p>

SEBI vide its order no. QJA/GG/WRO/WRO/22948/2022-23 dated January 24, 2023, has inter-alia issued following direction:<_u13a_p><_o3a_p>

<_u13a_p> <_o3a_p>

  • The Noticee Nos. 1, 2 and 4 are restrained from accessing the securities market, directly or indirectly and prohibited from buying, selling or otherwise dealing in the securities market, directly or indirectly in any manner whatsoever, for a period of one year from the date of this order or till the date of filing of report, as directed in para 51(i) above, whichever is later.<_u13a_p><_o3a_p>

<_u13a_p> <_o3a_p>

<_u13a_p> <_o3a_p>

<_u13a_p> <_o3a_p>

This Order is effective from the date of the order.<_u13a_p><_o3a_p>

<_u13a_p> <_o3a_p>

A copy of the said Order is attached herewith and available on the SEBI website www.sebi.gov.in.<_u13a_p><_o3a_p>

<_u13a_p> <_o3a_p>

Trading members are advised to take note of the same and ensure compliance.<_u13a_p><_o3a_p>

<_u13a_p> <_o3a_p>

<_u13a_p><_o3a_p>

Jeevan Noronha Shubham Benere<_u13a_p><_o3a_p>

Regulatory Correspondence Regulatory Correspondence <_u13a_p><_o3a_p>

<_u13a_p> <_o3a_p>

Date: January 24, 2023<_u13a_p><_o3a_p>

Attachments

Disclaimer

BSE Ltd. published this content on 24 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 January 2023 15:08:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 7 346 M 90,2 M 90,2 M
Net income 2023 2 326 M 28,6 M 28,6 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 35,1x
Yield 2023 2,36%
Capitalization 72 764 M 894 M 894 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 9,91x
Capi. / Sales 2024 7,51x
Nbr of Employees 485
Free-Float 90,0%
Chart BSE LIMITED
Duration : Period :
BSE Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BSE LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 529,70 INR
Average target price 605,00 INR
Spread / Average Target 14,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sundararaman Ramamurthy Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director
Nayan Chandrakant Mehta Chief Financial Officer
Subhash Sheoratan Mundra Chairman
Kersi Tavadia Chief Information Officer
Vishal Bhat Secretary & Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BSE LIMITED-2.79%881
CME GROUP INC.4.10%62 722
TRADEWEB MARKETS INC.11.64%15 079
ASX LIMITED1.72%9 412
JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC.-0.24%7 633
SAUDI TADAWUL GROUP HOLDING COMPANY-7.96%5 324