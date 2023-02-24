Advanced search
    BSE   INE118H01025

BSE LIMITED

(BSE)
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  06:25:23 2023-02-24 am EST
439.30 INR   -1.61%
06:55aBse : Final Order in the matter of Shivom Investment & Consultancy Limited.
PU
06:41aTrading And Settlement Of Trades In Dematerialised Securities Of Tejassvi Aaharam Ltd (scrip Code : 531628)
PU
06:27aBse : Listing of New Securities of Heritage Foods Limited
PU
BSE : Final Order in the matter of Shivom Investment & Consultancy Limited.

02/24/2023 | 06:55am EST
NOTICES
Notice No. 20230224-13 Notice Date 24 Feb 2023
Category Compliance Segment General
Subject Final Order in the matter of Shivom Investment & Consultancy Limited.
Attachments Final Order in the matter of Shivom Investment and Consultancy Limited.pdf ;
Content

To<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

All Trading Members of the Exchanges<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Sub: Final Order in the matter of Shivom Investment & Consultancy Limited.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

SEBI vide its order no. WTM/AB/CFID/CFID-SEC1/24081/2022-23 dated February 24, 2023, has inter-alia issued following directions:<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

  • The Noticee no. 1 (Shivom Investment & Consultancy Limited) is restrained from accessing the securities market and further prohibited from buying, selling or otherwise dealing in securities, directly or indirectly, or being associated with the securities market in any manner, whatsoever, for a period of one (1) year, from the date of coming into force of this order.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

  • The Noticee no. 8 (Mr. Pradip Sultania) and Noticee no. 5 (Mr. Varun Pravinchandra Aghara) are restrained from accessing the securities market and further prohibited from buying, selling or otherwise dealing in securities, directly or indirectly, or being associated with the securities market in any manner, whatsoever, for a period of six (6) months, from the date of coming into force of this order.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

  • The Noticee no. 2 (Mr. Shashi Pandey), Noticee no. 3 (Mr. Mahesh Sharma), Noticee no. 4 (Ms. Gauri Bhagat), Noticee no. 6 (Mr. Sharad Yashwant Harekar) and Noticee no. 7 (Ms. Komal Anantrai Parekh) are restrained from accessing the securities market and further prohibited from buying, selling or otherwise dealing in securities, directly or indirectly, or being associated with the securities market in any manner, whatsoever, for a period of three (3) months, from the date of coming into force of this order<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

  • The obligation of the Noticees, restrained/prohibited by this Order, in respect of settlement of securities, if any, purchased or sold in the cash segment of the recognized stock exchange(s), as existing on the date of this Order, are allowed to be discharged irrespective of the restraint/prohibition imposed by this Order. Further, all open positions, if any, of the Noticees, restrained/prohibited in the present Order, in the F&O segment of the recognised stock exchange(s), are permitted to be squared off, irrespective of the restraint/prohibition imposed by this Order.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

This Order is effective from the date of the order.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

A copy of the said Order is attached herewith and available on the SEBI website www.sebi.gov.in.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Trading members are advised to take note of the same and ensure compliance.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Jeevan Noronha Vinayak Bhalavi<_o3a_p>

Regulatory Correspondence Regulatory Correspondence <_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Date: February 24, 2023<_o3a_p>

Attachments

Disclaimer

BSE Ltd. published this content on 24 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 February 2023 11:54:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
