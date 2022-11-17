BSE : Final Order in the matter of Sure Shot Future Advisory Service

Notice No. 20221117-65 Notice Date 17 Nov 2022 Category Compliance Segment General Subject Final Order in the matter of Sure Shot Future Advisory Service Attachments Order in the matter of Sure Shot Future Advisory Service Prop L Rexwin.pdf ; Content

NOTICES

All Trading Members of the Exchanges

Sub: Final Order in the matter of Sure Shot Future Advisory Service.

SEBI vide its order no CGM/GG/SRO/SRO/21305/2022-23 dated November 17, 2022, has inter-alia issued following directions:

· The Noticees are restrained from accessing the securities market, directly or indirectly and prohibited from buying, selling or otherwise dealing in the securities market, directly or indirectly in any manner whatsoever, for a period of 1(one) year from the date of this order or till the date of filing of report, as directed in para 30(h) above, whichever is later.

This Order is effective from the date of the order.

A copy of the said Order is attached herewith and available on the SEBI website www.sebi.gov.in.

Trading members are advised to take note of the same and ensure compliance.

Jeevan Noronha Roshani More

Regulatory Correspondence Regulatory Correspondence

Date: November 17, 2022