Bse : Final Order in the matter of Sure Shot Future Advisory Service
PU
Bse : Suspension of trading in Debentures of Summit Digitel Infrastructure Private Limited
PU
New Isin Number Of Easy Trip Planners Limited. (scrip Code : 543272)
PU
BSE : Final Order in the matter of Sure Shot Future Advisory Service

11/17/2022 | 10:59am EST
NOTICES
Notice No. 20221117-65 Notice Date 17 Nov 2022
Category Compliance Segment General
Subject Final Order in the matter of Sure Shot Future Advisory Service
Attachments Order in the matter of Sure Shot Future Advisory Service Prop L Rexwin.pdf ;
Content

To<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

All Trading Members of the Exchanges<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Sub: Final Order in the matter of Sure Shot Future Advisory Service.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

SEBI vide its order no CGM/GG/SRO/SRO/21305/2022-23 dated November 17, 2022, has inter-alia issued following directions:<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

· The Noticees are restrained from accessing the securities market, directly or indirectly and prohibited from buying, selling or otherwise dealing in the securities market, directly or indirectly in any manner whatsoever, for a period of 1(one) year from the date of this order or till the date of filing of report, as directed in para 30(h) above, whichever is later.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

This Order is effective from the date of the order.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

A copy of the said Order is attached herewith and available on the SEBI website www.sebi.gov.in.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Trading members are advised to take note of the same and ensure compliance.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Jeevan Noronha Roshani More<_o3a_p>

Regulatory Correspondence Regulatory Correspondence <_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Date: November 17, 2022<_o3a_p>

Disclaimer

BSE Ltd. published this content on 17 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 November 2022 15:58:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
