BSE : Final Order in the matter of The Bombay Dyeing and Manufacturing Company Ltd.

Notice No. 20221021-49 Notice Date 21 Oct 2022 Category Compliance Segment General Subject Final Order in the matter of The Bombay Dyeing and Manufacturing Company Ltd. Attachments Final Order Bombay Dyeing.pdf ; Content

NOTICES

To<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

All Trading Members of the Exchanges<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Sub: Final Order in the matter of The Bombay Dyeing and Manufacturing Company Ltd.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

SEBI vide its order no WTM/AB/CFID/CFID_1/20686/2022-23 dated October 17, 2022, has inter-alia issued following directions:<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

· The Noticee no. 1, 3, 4, 5 and 10, are restrained from accessing the securities market in any manner whatsoever, and further prohibited from buying, selling or otherwise dealing in securities, directly or indirectly, in any manner, whatsoever, for a period of two (2) year, from the date of coming into force of this order .<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

· The Noticee no. 2, 6, 7, 8 and 9, are restrained from accessing the securities market in any manner whatsoever, and further prohibited from buying, selling or otherwise dealing in securities, directly or indirectly, in any manner, whatsoever, for a period of one (1) year, from the date of coming into force of this order.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

· The obligation of the Noticees, restrained/ prohibited by this Order, in respect of settlement of securities, if any, purchased or sold in the cash segment of the recognized stock exchange(s), as existing on the date of coming into force of this Order, are allowed to be discharged irrespective of the restraint/prohibition imposed by this Order. Further, all open positions, if any, of the Noticees, restrained/prohibited in the present Order, in the F & O segment of the recognised stock exchange(s), are permitted to be squared off, irrespective of the restraint/prohibition imposed by this Order.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

This Order is effective from the date of the order.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

A copy of the said Order is attached herewith and available on the SEBI website www.sebi.gov.in.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Trading members are advised to take note of the same and ensure compliance.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Jeevan Noronha Shubham Benere<_o3a_p>

Regulatory Correspondence Regulatory Correspondence <_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Date: October 21, 2022