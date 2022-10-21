Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. NSE India Stock Exchange
  5. BSE Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BSE   INE118H01025

BSE LIMITED

(BSE)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  07:25 2022-10-21 am EDT
583.20 INR   +0.08%
11:50aBse : Final Order in the matter of The Bombay Dyeing and Manufacturing Company Ltd.
PU
11:20aBse : Muhurat Trading Session for Commodity Derivatives Segment on account of Diwali Laxmi Pujan
PU
11:20aBse : Liquidity Enhancement Scheme in Equity Derivatives on Muhurat Trading Day.
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

BSE : Final Order in the matter of The Bombay Dyeing and Manufacturing Company Ltd.

10/21/2022 | 11:50am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
NOTICES
Notice No. 20221021-49 Notice Date 21 Oct 2022
Category Compliance Segment General
Subject Final Order in the matter of The Bombay Dyeing and Manufacturing Company Ltd.
Attachments Final Order Bombay Dyeing.pdf ;
Content

To<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

All Trading Members of the Exchanges<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Sub: Final Order in the matter of The Bombay Dyeing and Manufacturing Company Ltd.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

SEBI vide its order no WTM/AB/CFID/CFID_1/20686/2022-23 dated October 17, 2022, has inter-alia issued following directions:<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

· The Noticee no. 1, 3, 4, 5 and 10, are restrained from accessing the securities market in any manner whatsoever, and further prohibited from buying, selling or otherwise dealing in securities, directly or indirectly, in any manner, whatsoever, for a period of two (2) year, from the date of coming into force of this order.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

· The Noticee no. 2, 6, 7, 8 and 9, are restrained from accessing the securities market in any manner whatsoever, and further prohibited from buying, selling or otherwise dealing in securities, directly or indirectly, in any manner, whatsoever, for a period of one (1) year, from the date of coming into force of this order.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

· The obligation of the Noticees, restrained/ prohibited by this Order, in respect of settlement of securities, if any, purchased or sold in the cash segment of the recognized stock exchange(s), as existing on the date of coming into force of this Order, are allowed to be discharged irrespective of the restraint/prohibition imposed by this Order. Further, all open positions, if any, of the Noticees, restrained/prohibited in the present Order, in the F & O segment of the recognised stock exchange(s), are permitted to be squared off, irrespective of the restraint/prohibition imposed by this Order.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

This Order is effective from the date of the order.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

A copy of the said Order is attached herewith and available on the SEBI website www.sebi.gov.in.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Trading members are advised to take note of the same and ensure compliance.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Jeevan Noronha Shubham Benere<_o3a_p>

Regulatory Correspondence Regulatory Correspondence <_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Date: October 21, 2022

Disclaimer

BSE Ltd. published this content on 21 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 October 2022 15:49:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about BSE LIMITED
11:50aBse : Final Order in the matter of The Bombay Dyeing and Manufacturing Company Ltd.
PU
11:20aBse : Muhurat Trading Session for Commodity Derivatives Segment on account of Diwali Laxmi..
PU
11:20aBse : Liquidity Enhancement Scheme in Equity Derivatives on Muhurat Trading Day.
PU
11:20aBse : Corrigendum order in the matter of arvind remedies limited.
PU
11:00aBse : Compliance requirements with regards to Electronic Gold receipts Segment (EGR Segmen..
PU
09:40aBse : Applicability of Price Band and Reversal Trade Prevention Check (RTPC) - Electronic ..
PU
09:40aBse : Compulsory Delisting of Companies
PU
09:10aBse : Trading in Live Environment for Electronic Gold Receipts (EGR) Segment
PU
09:10aBse : Listing of new Commercial Paper of Nuvama Wealth Finance Limited
PU
08:50aBse : Listing of new debt securities of ANNAPURNA FINANCE PRIVATE LIMITED
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 8 202 M 99,2 M 99,2 M
Net income 2023 2 386 M 28,9 M 28,9 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 38,1x
Yield 2023 2,18%
Capitalization 79 002 M 956 M 956 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 9,63x
Capi. / Sales 2024 8,16x
Nbr of Employees 485
Free-Float 100%
Chart BSE LIMITED
Duration : Period :
BSE Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BSE LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 583,20 INR
Average target price 612,08 INR
Spread / Average Target 4,95%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Nayan Chandrakant Mehta Chief Financial Officer
Subhash Sheoratan Mundra Chairman
Kersi Tavadia Chief Information Officer
Vishal Bhat Secretary & Compliance Officer
David Wright Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BSE LIMITED-8.87%955
CME GROUP INC.-25.41%61 248
TRADEWEB MARKETS INC.-46.88%10 873
ASX LIMITED-28.55%8 141
SAUDI TADAWUL GROUP HOLDING COMPANY76.31%7 079
JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC.-22.08%6 899