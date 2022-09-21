Advanced search
BSE : Final Order in the matter of Wasankar Wealth Management Limited
PU
BSE : Listing of new debt securities of Sun Petrochemicals Private Limited
PU
BSE : Listing of new debt securities of Berar Finance Limited
PU
BSE : Final Order in the matter of Wasankar Wealth Management Limited

09/21/2022 | 11:30am EDT
NOTICES
Notice No. 20220921-69 Notice Date 21 Sep 2022
Category Compliance Segment General
Subject Final Order in the matter of Wasankar Wealth Management Limited
Attachments Final Order in the matter of Wasankar Wealth Management Limited.pdf ;
Content

To<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

All Trading Members of the Exchanges<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Sub: Final Order in the matter of Wasankar Wealth Management Limited.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

In continuation to the Exchange Notice No. 20140828-22 dated August 28, 2014, on the captioned matter.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

SEBI vide its order no WTM/AB/MIRSD/MIRSD5/19480/2022-23 dated September 21, 2022, has inter-alia issued following directions:<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

  • Noticee nos. 1, 2 and 3 are restrained from accessing the securities market and further prohibited from buying, selling or otherwise dealing in securities, directly or indirectly, or being associated with the securities market in any manner, whatsoever, for a period of 10 years.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

  • Noticee nos. 4-7 are restrained from accessing the securities market and further prohibited from buying, selling or otherwise dealing in securities, directly or indirectly, or being associated with the securities market in any manner, whatsoever, for a further period of 6 months in addition to the period of debarment already undergone by the virtue of interim order dated August 27, 2014.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

  • In respect of direction of debarment given in para 50(v) above, the period of debarment already undergone by the virtue of interim order shall be set off against the debarment period imposed under the present order.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

This Order is effective from the date of the order.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

A copy of the said Order is attached herewith and available on the SEBI website www.sebi.gov.in.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Trading members are advised to take note of the same and ensure compliance.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Jeevan Noronha Shubham Benere<_o3a_p>

Regulatory Correspondence Regulatory Correspondence <_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Date: September 21, 2022<_o3a_p>

Disclaimer

BSE Ltd. published this content on 21 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 September 2022 15:29:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
