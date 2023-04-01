Advanced search
    BSE   INE118H01025

BSE LIMITED

(BSE)
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  07:28:59 2023-03-31 am EDT
430.95 INR   +3.63%
02:08aBse : Final Order in the matter of Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited
PU
03/31Bse : Miscellaneous Order in the Matter of Gagan Hora
PU
03/31Bse : Order in respect of M/s Wealth Group/ Wealth Finance
PU
BSE : Final Order in the matter of Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited

04/01/2023 | 02:08am EDT
NOTICES
Notice No. 20230401-2 Notice Date 01 Apr 2023
Category Compliance Segment General
Subject Final Order in the matter of Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited
Attachments Final Order in the matter of Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited.pdf ;
Content

To

All Trading Members of the Exchanges<_o3a_p><_o3a_p>

Sub: Final Order in the matter of Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited.<_o3a_p>

In continuation to the Exchange Notice No. 20210812-36 dated August 12,2021 and 20210927-51 dated September 27,2021 on the captioned matter.<_o3a_p>

SEBI vide its order no. WTM/AN/IVD/ID17/25354/2022-23 dated March 31,2023, has inter-alia issued following directions:<_o3a_p>

  • The Noticee Nos. 1, 2 and 3 are restrained from accessing the securities market and further prohibited from buying, selling or otherwise dealing in securities (including units of mutual funds), directly or indirectly, or being associated with the securities market in any manner, whatsoever, for a period of two years, from the date of this order.<_o3a_p>
  • The obligation of the Noticees restrained/prohibited by this Order, in respect of settlement of securities, if any, purchased or sold in the cash segment of the recognized stock exchange(s), as existing on the date of this Order, are allowed to be discharged irrespective of the restraint/ prohibition imposed by this Order. Further, all open positions, if any, of the Noticees, restrained/ prohibited in the present Order in the F & O segment of the recognised stock exchange(s), are permitted to be squared off, irrespective of the restraint/ prohibition imposed by this Order.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

This Order is effective from the date of the order.<_o3a_p>

A copy of the said Order is attached herewith and available on the SEBI website www.sebi.gov.in.<_o3a_p>

Trading members are advised to take note of the same and ensure compliance.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Jeevan Noronha Shubham Benere<_o3a_p>

Regulatory Correspondence Regulatory Correspondence <_o3a_p>

Date: April 01, 2023

Disclaimer

BSE Ltd. published this content on 01 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 April 2023 06:08:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
