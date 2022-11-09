Advanced search
    BSE   INE118H01025

BSE LIMITED

(BSE)
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  06:25 2022-11-09 am EST
587.25 INR   -2.29%
10:31aSat Order In The Matter Of Front Running Various Funds Of Fidelity Group - Noticee Name : - Mr. Pranay Vaid.
PU
10:31aBse : Final Order in the matter of M/s. MTF Digi Sales
PU
10:31aBse : Final order in the matter of Shri Ajay Singh Ranawat, proprietor of Capital Raise and Research.
PU
BSE : Final order in the matter of Shri Ajay Singh Ranawat, proprietor of Capital Raise and Research.

11/09/2022 | 10:31am EST
NOTICES
Notice No. 20221109-46 Notice Date 09 Nov 2022
Category Compliance Segment General
Subject Final order in the matter of Shri Ajay Singh Ranawat, proprietor of Capital Raise and Research.
Attachments Final Order in the matter of Shri Ajay Singh Ranawat.pdf ;
Content

To<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

All Trading Members of the Exchanges<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Sub: Final order in the matter of Shri Ajay Singh Ranawat, proprietor of Capital Raise and Research.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

SEBI vide its order no WTM/AB/WRO/WRO/21089/2022-23 dated November 09, 2022, has inter-alia issued following directions:<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

· The Noticee are debarred from accessing the securities market, directly or indirectly and are prohibited from buying, selling or otherwise dealing in the securities market, directly or indirectly in any manner whatsoever, for a period of 6 (six) months from the date of this Order or till the expiry of 6 (six) months from the date of completion of refunds to complainants/investors along with depositing of balance amounts, if any, with SEBI as directed in para 18(a) and 18(e) above, whichever is later.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

This Order is effective from the date of the order.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

A copy of the said Order is attached herewith and available on the SEBI website www.sebi.gov.in.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Trading members are advised to take note of the same and ensure compliance.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Jeevan Noronha Shubham Benere<_o3a_p>

Regulatory Correspondence Regulatory Correspondence <_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Date: November 09, 2022<_o3a_p>

Disclaimer

BSE Ltd. published this content on 09 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 November 2022 15:30:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
