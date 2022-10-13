BSE : Forfeiture of Detachable Warrants of Mold-Tek Packaging Limited

Notice No. 20221013-10 Notice Date 13 Oct 2022 Category Company related Segment Equity Subject Forfeiture of Detachable Warrants of Mold-Tek Packaging Limited Content

NOTICES

Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that Mold-Tek Packaging Limited (Scrip Code: 961913) has forfeited26,239 Detachable Warrants of Rs. 184/- each, partly paid-up Rs. 46/- each bearing distinctive numbers from 3305742-3331980 due to non-payment of allotment/call monies. <_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Sabah Vaze <_o3a_p>

Senior Manager<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>