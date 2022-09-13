BSE : Forfeiture of Equity Shares of Kesoram Industries Limited

NOTICES
Notice No.
20220913-19
Notice Date
13 Sep 2022
Category
Company related
Segment
Equity
Subject
Forfeiture of Equity Shares of Kesoram Industries Limited
Content
Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that Kesoram Industries Limited. (Scrip Code: 502937) has forfeited 2,65,307 equity shares of Rs. 10/- each, partly paid-up Rs. 5/- each bearing distinctive numbers from 79732449 to 79997755due to non-payment of allotment/call monies.
Sabah Vaze <_o3a_p>
Senior Manager
