BSE : Forfeiture of Equity Shares of Kesoram Industries Limited

Notice No. 20220913-19 Notice Date 13 Sep 2022 Category Company related Segment Equity Subject Forfeiture of Equity Shares of Kesoram Industries Limited Content

NOTICES

Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that Kesoram Industries Limited. (Scrip Code: 502937) has forfeited 2,65,307 equity shares of Rs. 10/- each, partly paid-up Rs. 5/- each bearing distinctive numbers from 79732449 to 79997755due to non-payment of allotment/call monies.

Sabah Vaze

Senior Manager