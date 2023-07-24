FORM NO. MGT-7
[Pursuant to sub-Section(1) of section 92 of the Companies Act, 2013 and sub-rule (1) of rule 11of the Companies (Management and Administration) Rules, 2014]
Form language
English
Hindi
Refer the instruction kit for filing the form.
Annual Return
(other than OPCs and Small Companies)
I. REGISTRATION AND OTHER DETAILS
(i) * Corporate Identification Number (CIN) of the company
Pre-fill
Global Location Number (GLN) of the company
* Permanent Account Number (PAN) of the company
(ii) (a) Name of the company
(b) Registered office address
(c) *e-mail ID of the company
(d) *Telephone number with STD code
(e) Website
(iii) Date of Incorporation
(iv)
Type of the Company
Category of the Company
Sub-category of the Company
(v) Whether company is having share capital
Yes
No
(vi) *Whether shares listed on recognized Stock Exchange(s)
Yes
No
Page 1 of 17
(a) Details of stock exchanges where shares are listed
S. No.
Stock Exchange Name
Code
1
(b) CIN of the Registrar and Transfer Agent
Pre-fill
Name of the Registrar and Transfer Agent
Registered office address of the Registrar and Transfer Agents
(vii) *Financial year From date
01/04/2022
(DD/MM/YYYY) To date
31/03/2023
(DD/MM/YYYY)
(viii) *Whether Annual general meeting (AGM) held
Yes
No
(a) If yes, date of AGM
(b) Due date of AGM
30/09/2023
(c) Whether any extension for AGM granted
Yes
No
- Specify the reasons for not holding the same
- PRINCIPAL BUSINESS ACTIVITIES OF THE COMPANY
*Number of business activities 1
S.No
Main
Description of Main Activity group Business
Description of Business Activity
% of turnover
Activity
Activity
of the
group code
Code
company
K
K8
- PARTICULARS OF HOLDING, SUBSIDIARY AND ASSOCIATE COMPANIES (INCLUDING JOINT VENTURES)
*No. of Companies for which information is to be given 25
Pre-fill All
Page 2 of 17
S.No
Name of the company
CIN / FCRN
Holding/ Subsidiary/Associate/
Joint Venture
% of shares held
Page 3 of 17
IV. SHARE CAPITAL, DEBENTURES AND OTHER SECURITIES OF THE COMPANY
(i) *SHARE CAPITAL
(a) Equity share capital
Particulars
Authorised
Issued
Subscribed
Paid up capital
capital
capital
capital
Total number of equity shares
1,500,000,000
137,412,891
135,462,891
135,462,891
Total amount of equity shares (in
3,000,000,000
274,825,782
270,925,782
270,925,782
Rupees)
Number of classes
1
Class of Shares
Authorised
Issued
Subscribed
capital
Paid up capital
capital
capital
Number of equity shares
1,500,000,000
137,412,891
135,462,891
135,462,891
Nominal value per share (in rupees)
2
2
2
2
Total amount of equity shares (in rupees)
3,000,000,000
274,825,782
270,925,782
270,925,782
(b) Preference share capital
Particulars
Authorised
Issued
Subscribed
Paid-up capital
capital
capital
capital
Total number of preference shares
0
0
0
0
Total amount of preference shares
0
0
0
0
(in rupees)
Number of classes
0
Class of shares
Authorised
Issued
Subscribed
capital
capital
capital
Paid up capital
Number of preference shares
Nominal value per share (in rupees)
Total amount of preference shares (in rupees)
(c) Unclassified share capital
Particulars
Authorised Capital
Total amount of unclassified shares
(d) Break-up of paid-up share capital
Page 4 of 17
Total
Total
Total
Class of shares
Number of shares
nominal
Paid-up
premium
amount
amount
Equity shares
Physical
DEMAT
Total
At the beginning of the year
296,404
134,971,487
135267891
270,535,782
270,535,78
Increase during the year
0
0
0
0
0
0
i. Pubic Issues
0
0
0
0
0
0
ii. Rights issue
0
0
0
0
0
0
iii. Bonus issue
0
0
0
0
0
0
iv. Private Placement/ Preferential allotment
0
0
0
0
0
0
v. ESOPs
0
0
0
0
0
0
vi. Sweat equity shares allotted
0
0
0
0
0
0
vii. Conversion of Preference share
0
0
0
0
0
0
viii. Conversion of Debentures
0
0
0
0
0
0
ix. GDRs/ADRs
0
0
0
0
0
0
x. Others, specify
ALLOTMENT OF EQUITY SHARES AND ACCRU
Decrease during the year
0
0
0
0
0
0
i. Buy-back of shares
0
0
0
0
0
0
ii. Shares forfeited
0
0
0
0
0
0
iii. Reduction of share capital
0
0
0
0
0
0
iv. Others, specify
Dematerialisation
At the end of the year
296,404
134,971,487
135267891
270,535,782
270,535,78
Preference shares
At the beginning of the year
0
0
0
0
0
Increase during the year
0
0
0
0
0
0
i. Issues of shares
0
0
0
0
0
0
ii. Re-issue of forfeited shares
0
0
0
0
0
0
Page 5 of 17
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
BSE Ltd. published this content on 24 July 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 July 2023 06:25:06 UTC.