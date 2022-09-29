BSE : Gautam Gems Ltd- Extension of Rights Issue upto 14th October, 2022 .

Notice No. 20220929-31 Notice Date 29 Sep 2022 Category Company related Segment Equity Subject Gautam Gems Ltd- Extension of Rights Issue upto 14th October, 2022 . Attachments Extension letter.pdf ; Content

NOTICES

Trading members are informed that the Company has informed the Exchange that the Rights Issue of Gautam Gems Ltd stands extended for additional Fourteen (14) days and will now close on 14th October, 2022. The letter received from the Company is enclosed herewith.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Sabah Vaze<_o3a_p>

Senior Manager<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Encl: Company letter dtd. 29th September, 2022.<_o3a_p>