BSE : Gautam Gems Ltd- Extension of Rights Issue upto 14th October, 2022 .

NOTICES
Notice No.
20220929-31
Notice Date
29 Sep 2022
Category
Company related
Segment
Equity
Subject
Gautam Gems Ltd- Extension of Rights Issue upto 14th October, 2022 .
Attachments
Extension letter.pdf ;
Content
Trading members are informed that the Company has informed the Exchange that the Rights Issue of Gautam Gems Ltd stands extended for additional Fourteen (14) days and will now close on 14th October, 2022. The letter received from the Company is enclosed herewith.<_o3a_p>
Sabah Vaze<_o3a_p>
Senior Manager<_o3a_p>
Encl: Company letter dtd. 29th September, 2022.<_o3a_p>
