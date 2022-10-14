Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. NSE India Stock Exchange
  5. BSE Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BSE   INE118H01025

BSE LIMITED

(BSE)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  02:05 2022-10-14 am EDT
600.80 INR   +1.63%
01:52aBse : Settlement programme for physical delivery of Equity Derivative (EDX) Segment due to adjustment of EDX contracts in the security AARTI INDUSTRIES LIMITED.
PU
01:52aBse : Give-up / Take-up for T day trades and early pay-in timings on Muhurat Trading
PU
10/13Bse : Listing of New Securities of National Highways Infra Trust
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

BSE : Give-up / Take-up for T day trades and early pay-in timings on Muhurat Trading

10/14/2022 | 01:52am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
NOTICES
Notice No. 20221014-1 Notice Date 14 Oct 2022
Category Settlement/RMS Segment General
Subject Give-up / Take-up for T day trades and early pay-in timings on Muhurat Trading
Content

October 14, 2022<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Sub: Give-up / Take-up for T day trades and early pay-in timings on Muhurat Trading<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

This is with reference to the Exchange Notice No.20221011-41 and No.20221011-40 dated October 11, 2022, regarding Muhurat Trading session on October 24, 2022. Members and custodians are requested to note the following timings for Give-up / Take-up sessions:<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Timing for T day Give-up / Take-up for Equity Cash Segment trades executed on October 24, 2022 will be as follows <_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Timings <_o3a_p>

CP Code modification <_o3a_p>

Upto 19:45 hrs<_o3a_p>

Give-up (6A) Trade date 21/10/2022<_o3a_p>

Upto 18:00 hrs <_o3a_p>

Give-up (6A) T+1 Settlement<_o3a_p>

Upto 20:45 hrs <_o3a_p>

T day confirmation Take-up (7A)<_o3a_p>

Upto 20:45 hrs <_o3a_p>

Early pay-in of Securities Funds and Securities <_o3a_p>

Upto 21:00 hrs <_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Timing for Give-up / Take-up for SLB Segment trades executed on October 24, 2022 will be as follows <_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Timings <_o3a_p>

Give-up (6A)<_o3a_p>

Upto 19:30 hrs <_o3a_p>

Take-up (7A)<_o3a_p>

Upto 20:00 hrs <_o3a_p>

Early pay-in of Securities Funds and Securities <_o3a_p>

Upto 20:15 hrs <_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

For Indian Clearing Corporation Ltd.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Sanjay Narvankar Ajay Darji<_o3a_p>

ADGM Deputy General Manager<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Disclaimer

BSE Ltd. published this content on 14 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 October 2022 05:51:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about BSE LIMITED
01:52aBse : Settlement programme for physical delivery of Equity Derivative (EDX) Segment due to..
PU
01:52aBse : Give-up / Take-up for T day trades and early pay-in timings on Muhurat Trading
PU
10/13Bse : Listing of New Securities of National Highways Infra Trust
PU
10/13Bse : Listing of new securities of National Highways Infra Trust
PU
10/13Bse : Order in the matter of Shri Financial Advisory Pvt. Ltd. - Pramod Kumar Tripathi
PU
10/13Bse : Final Order in the matter of Sarang Chemicals Limited
PU
10/13Bse : Order in the matter of PC Jeweller Limited
PU
10/13Bse : Adjustment of Futures and Options contracts on account of Scheme of Arrangement of A..
PU
10/13Bse : Availability of ICICI PRUDENTIAL NIFTY AUTO INDEX FUND for ongoing transactions on B..
PU
10/13Bse : Listing of New Securities of SEPC Ltd.
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 8 202 M 99,6 M 99,6 M
Net income 2023 2 386 M 29,0 M 29,0 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 38,6x
Yield 2023 2,15%
Capitalization 80 079 M 973 M 973 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 9,76x
Capi. / Sales 2024 8,27x
Nbr of Employees 485
Free-Float 100%
Chart BSE LIMITED
Duration : Period :
BSE Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BSE LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 591,15 INR
Average target price 612,08 INR
Spread / Average Target 3,54%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Nayan Chandrakant Mehta Chief Financial Officer
Subhash Sheoratan Mundra Chairman
Kersi Tavadia Chief Information Officer
Vishal Bhat Secretary & Compliance Officer
David Wright Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BSE LIMITED-7.29%973
CME GROUP INC.-23.65%61 719
TRADEWEB MARKETS INC.-45.83%10 863
ASX LIMITED-28.50%8 065
JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC.-23.87%6 873
SAUDI TADAWUL GROUP HOLDING COMPANY59.94%6 623