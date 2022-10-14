BSE : Give-up / Take-up for T day trades and early pay-in timings on Muhurat Trading

Notice No. 20221014-1 Notice Date 14 Oct 2022 Category Settlement/RMS Segment General Subject Give-up / Take-up for T day trades and early pay-in timings on Muhurat Trading Content

October 14, 2022<_o3a_p>

Sub: Give-up / Take-up for T day trades and early pay-in timings on Muhurat Trading<_o3a_p>

This is with reference to the Exchange Notice No.20221011-41 and No.20221011-40 dated October 11, 2022, regarding Muhurat Trading session on October 24, 2022. Members and custodians are requested to note the following timings for Give-up / Take-up sessions:<_o3a_p>

Timing for T day Give-up / Take-up for Equity Cash Segment trades executed on October 24, 2022 will be as follows <_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p> Timings <_o3a_p> CP Code modification <_o3a_p> Upto 19:45 hrs<_o3a_p> Give-up (6A) Trade date 21/10/2022<_o3a_p> Upto 18:00 hrs <_o3a_p> Give-up (6A) T+1 Settlement<_o3a_p> Upto 20:45 hrs <_o3a_p> T day confirmation Take-up (7A)<_o3a_p> Upto 20:45 hrs <_o3a_p> Early pay-in of Securities Funds and Securities <_o3a_p> Upto 21:00 hrs <_o3a_p>

Timing for Give-up / Take-up for SLB Segment trades executed on October 24, 2022 will be as follows <_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p> Timings <_o3a_p> Give-up (6A)<_o3a_p> Upto 19:30 hrs <_o3a_p> Take-up (7A)<_o3a_p> Upto 20:00 hrs <_o3a_p> Early pay-in of Securities Funds and Securities <_o3a_p> Upto 20:15 hrs <_o3a_p>

For Indian Clearing Corporation Ltd.<_o3a_p>

Sanjay Narvankar Ajay Darji<_o3a_p>

ADGM Deputy General Manager<_o3a_p>

