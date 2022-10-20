BSE : Governing Council for Social Stock Exchange (“SSE”)

Notice No. 20221020-40 Notice Date 20 Oct 2022 Category Circulars Listed Companies Segment General Subject Governing Council for Social Stock Exchange ("SSE") Attachments Governing Council for Social Stock Exchange (SSE).pdf ; Content

NOTICES

Dear SirMadam

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has issued circular no. SEBI/HO/MRD/MRD-RAC-2/P/CIR/2022/141 dated October 13, 2022, regarding Governing Council for Social Stock Exchange ("SSE")<_o3a_p>

As per Regulation 292D of the ICDR Regulations, every Social Stock Exchange shall constitute a Social Stock Exchange Governing Council to have an oversight on its functioning, with composition and terms of reference as specified by the Board. Aspects related to the Social Stock Exchange Governing Council ("SGC") are specified:<_o3a_p>

The aforesaid circular is attached for reference.<_o3a_p>

Ashok kumar Singh

DGM-Listing Compliance <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> Nisha Mehta

Sr. Manager-Listing Compliance<_o3a_p>

October 20, 2022 <_o3a_p>