BSE : Graded Surveillance Measure (GSM) – Shortlisting of scrips

NOTICES
|
Notice No.
|
|
20220826-39
|
|
Notice Date
|
|
26 Aug 2022
|
|
Category
|
|
Trading
|
|
Segment
|
|
Equity
|
|
Subject
|
|
Graded Surveillance Measure (GSM) - Shortlisting of scrips
|
|
|
|
Content
In continuation to the Exchange notice no. 20200821-43 dated August 21, 2020, it is hereby informed that, following scrip is shortlisted for GSM framework.<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
|
Sr. No.<_o3a_p>
|
Name of the company<_o3a_p>
|
Scrip Code<_o3a_p>
|
ISIN<_o3a_p>
|
1<_o3a_p>
|
Kashyap Tele-Medicines Ltd<_o3a_p>
|
531960<_o3a_p>
|
INE108B01029<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
It may noted that, GSM framework for aforesaid scrip shall be initiated one week from publishing this circular i.e. from September 05, 2022. <_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
Market participants may note that GSM framework shall be in conjunction with all other prevailing surveillance measures being imposed by the Exchanges from time to time.<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
Members are advised to exercise additional due diligence while trading in these securities either on own account or on behalf of their clients. <_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
In case of any clarifications, members may contact on 2272 5001/ 2272 1717 /2272 5158.<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
For & On behalf of BSE Ltd.<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
Yogendra Daxini Saji Sunilkumar <_o3a_p>
Deputy General Manager Senior Manager<_o3a_p>
Surveillance Surveillance<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
Date: - August 26, 2022<_o3a_p>
Disclaimer
BSE Ltd. published this content on 26 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 August 2022 12:20:01 UTC.