BSE : Graded Surveillance Measure (GSM) – Shortlisting of scrips

Notice No. 20220826-39 Notice Date 26 Aug 2022 Category Trading Segment Equity Subject Graded Surveillance Measure (GSM) - Shortlisting of scrips Content

NOTICES

In continuation to the Exchange notice no. 20200821-43 dated August 21, 2020, it is hereby informed that, following scrip is shortlisted for GSM framework.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Sr. No.<_o3a_p> Name of the company<_o3a_p> Scrip Code<_o3a_p> ISIN<_o3a_p> 1<_o3a_p> Kashyap Tele-Medicines Ltd<_o3a_p> 531960<_o3a_p> INE108B01029<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

It may noted that, GSM framework for aforesaid scrip shall be initiated one week from publishing this circular i.e. from September 05, 2022. <_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Market participants may note that GSM framework shall be in conjunction with all other prevailing surveillance measures being imposed by the Exchanges from time to time.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Members are advised to exercise additional due diligence while trading in these securities either on own account or on behalf of their clients. <_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

In case of any clarifications, members may contact on 2272 5001/ 2272 1717 /2272 5158.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

For & On behalf of BSE Ltd.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Yogendra Daxini Saji Sunilkumar <_o3a_p>

Deputy General Manager Senior Manager<_o3a_p>

Surveillance Surveillance<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Date: - August 26, 2022<_o3a_p>