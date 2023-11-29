|Notice No.
|20231129-7
|Notice Date
|29 Nov 2023
|Category
|Others
|Segment
|Equity
|Subject
|Group change for exclusively listed company
|Content
In Continuation to the Exchange Notice No. 20231123-5 dated November 23, 2023, Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby requested to note that following Company will be shifted to XT Group effective November 30, 2023 instead of X Group as was mentioned in the aforesaid Notice :-<_o3a_p>
Sr. No.<_o3a_p>
Scrip Code<_o3a_p>
Company Name<_o3a_p>
Current Group<_o3a_p>
New Group<_o3a_p>
1<_o3a_p>
539686<_o3a_p>
K.P. Energy Limited<_o3a_p>
T<_o3a_p>
XT<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p> All other contents of the aforesaid Notice other than the above remains unchanged.
<_o3a_p>
Mangesh Tayde
Dy. General Manager -Listing Business Relationship<_o3a_p>
November 29, 2023<_o3a_p>
Disclaimer
BSE Ltd. published this content on 29 November 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 November 2023 07:42:29 UTC.