Notice No. 20231129-7 Notice Date 29 Nov 2023 Category Others Segment Equity Subject Group change for exclusively listed company Content

NOTICES

In Continuation to the Exchange Notice No. 20231123-5 dated November 23, 2023, Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby requested to note that following Company will be shifted to XT Group effective November 30, 2023 instead of X Group as was mentioned in the aforesaid Notice :-<_o3a_p>

Sr. No.<_o3a_p> Scrip Code<_o3a_p> Company Name<_o3a_p> Current Group<_o3a_p> New Group<_o3a_p> 1<_o3a_p> 539686<_o3a_p> K.P. Energy Limited<_o3a_p> T<_o3a_p> XT<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p> All other contents of the aforesaid Notice other than the above remains unchanged.

<_o3a_p>

Mangesh Tayde

Dy. General Manager -Listing Business Relationship<_o3a_p>

November 29, 2023<_o3a_p>