BSE : HAZOOR MULTI PROJECTS LTD- Extension of Rights Issue upto March 03, 2023.

Notice No. 20230216-40 Notice Date 16 Feb 2023 Category Company related Segment Equity Subject HAZOOR MULTI PROJECTS LTD- Extension of Rights Issue upto March 03, 2023. Attachments Letter.pdf ; Content

NOTICES

Trading members are informed that the Company has informed the Exchange that the Rights Issue of HAZOOR MULTI PROJECTS LTD stands extended for additional eleven (11) days and will now close on March 03, 2023. The letter received from the Company is enclosed herewith.

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Sabah Vaze<_o3a_p>

Senior Manager<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Encl: Company letter dtd. February 16, 2023.<_o3a_p>