  Homepage
  Equities
  India
  NSE India Stock Exchange
  BSE Limited
  News
  Summary
    BSE   INE118H01025

BSE LIMITED

(BSE)
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  06:25:47 2023-02-16 am EST
483.10 INR   +0.07%
Bse : HAZOOR MULTI PROJECTS LTD- Extension of Rights Issue upto March 03, 2023.
PU
Bse : Listing of new debt securities of Shriram Finance Limited
PU
Bse : Listing of 200 Bonus Equity Shares kept in abeyance of TATA ELXSI LTD
PU
BSE : HAZOOR MULTI PROJECTS LTD- Extension of Rights Issue upto March 03, 2023.

02/16/2023 | 08:09am EST
NOTICES
Notice No. 20230216-40 Notice Date 16 Feb 2023
Category Company related Segment Equity
Subject HAZOOR MULTI PROJECTS LTD- Extension of Rights Issue upto March 03, 2023.
Attachments Letter.pdf ;
Content

Trading members are informed that the Company has informed the Exchange that the Rights Issue of HAZOOR MULTI PROJECTS LTD stands extended for additional eleven (11) days and will now close on March 03, 2023. The letter received from the Company is enclosed herewith.

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Sabah Vaze<_o3a_p>

Senior Manager<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Encl: Company letter dtd. February 16, 2023.<_o3a_p>

Attachments

Disclaimer

BSE Ltd. published this content on 16 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 February 2023 13:08:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 7 930 M 95,7 M 95,7 M
Net income 2023 1 762 M 21,3 M 21,3 M
Net cash 2023 16 895 M 204 M 204 M
P/E ratio 2023 37,0x
Yield 2023 2,40%
Capitalization 65 395 M 790 M 790 M
EV / Sales 2023 6,12x
EV / Sales 2024 5,43x
Nbr of Employees 485
Free-Float 90,0%
Chart BSE LIMITED
Duration : Period :
BSE Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BSE LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 482,75 INR
Average target price 573,75 INR
Spread / Average Target 18,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sundararaman Ramamurthy Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director
Nayan Chandrakant Mehta Chief Financial Officer
Subhash Sheoratan Mundra Chairman
Kersi Tavadia Chief Information Officer
Vishal Bhat Secretary & Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BSE LIMITED-11.41%790
CME GROUP INC.10.84%67 733
TRADEWEB MARKETS INC.14.69%15 740
ASX LIMITED2.94%9 330
JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC.3.14%7 674
SAUDI TADAWUL GROUP HOLDING COMPANY-8.95%5 271