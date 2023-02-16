BSE : HAZOOR MULTI PROJECTS LTD- Extension of Rights Issue upto March 03, 2023.

NOTICES
Notice No.
20230216-40
Notice Date
16 Feb 2023
Category
Company related
Segment
Equity
Subject
HAZOOR MULTI PROJECTS LTD- Extension of Rights Issue upto March 03, 2023.
Attachments
Letter.pdf ;
Content
Trading members are informed that the Company has informed the Exchange that the Rights Issue of HAZOOR MULTI PROJECTS LTD stands extended for additional eleven (11) days and will now close on March 03, 2023. The letter received from the Company is enclosed herewith.
Sabah Vaze
Senior Manager
<_o3a_p>
Encl: Company letter dtd. February 16, 2023.
Disclaimer
BSE Ltd. published this content on 16 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 February 2023 13:08:08 UTC.